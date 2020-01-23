Hannah Brown’s ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Tyler Gwozdz Hospitalized Amid Overdose Rumors

The controversial contestant disappeared without explanation during Hannah's season.

One of Hannah Brown’s most controversial suitors has been hospitalized. Tyler Gwozdz, who left the most recent season of The Bachelorette under mysterious circumstances, has reportedly been hospitalized following a possible overdose, TMZ reports.

The celebrity gossip site has confirmed that Tyler was hospitalized in for at least a week following a suspected overdose. Officers from the Boca Raton police department and local paramedics responded to a 911 call at a Florida home for a possible drug overdose, and ultimately transported Tyler to a hospital where he was admitted to the ICU.

TMZ also revealed that per the 911 call, the suspected OD may have been due to heroin. The female 911 caller was reportedly forced to break into a bathroom where Tyler had locked himself when the emergency occurred and was able to turn him on his back before paramedics arrived. As of earlier this week, the former Bachelroette contestant is no longer listed as a patient at the unnamed Florida facility.

Earlier this year, Tyler Gwodz disappeared from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette on the third episode with no explanation, even though he was featured on a one-on-one date with the Alabama beauty queen.

The 29-year-old sales manager later revealed that the decision for him to leave The Bachelorette was a mutual one between him and the show’s producers, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Bachelorette blogger Reality Steve claimed producers were given information about Tyler’s past that spawned his abrupt exit.

Tyler is not the first alum of the Bachelor franchise to suffer from possible drug problems.

Craig Robinson, a contestant who vied for Ali Fedotwosky’s heart on Season 6 of the ABC reality show, revealed earlier this year that his post-Bachelorette fame ramped up his partying past. Robinson described himself as a drug addict and an alcoholic, according to E! News. He admitted that his drug of choice was cocaine and that his signs of daily drinking were evident when he competed on The Bachelorette. To pass the drug test for the ABC reality show, Robinson revealed he stayed clean for three days to allow the drug to pass through his system

In 2017, Bachelorette suitor Michael Nance, a 31-year-old suitor from Emily Maynard’s season of the ABC dating show, was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a group home. His cause of death was ruled as “multiple drug toxicity,” according to Us Weekly. Drugs found in the former reality star’s system included cocaine, heroin, Clonazepam, and Gabapentin.