Tori Roloff Confirms That Daughter Lilah Is A Little Person

Zach and Tori Roloff of TLC’s Little People, Big World welcomed their baby girl, Lilah, in November 2019, and today the mother of two revealed that Lilah is a little person like her brother and her dad.

In her Instagram story, Tori showed several video clips of Lilah lying in her crib, moving her legs, and making sweet baby sounds. The precious moments were shortly before Lilah fell asleep, and Tori noted the little girl was getting the wiggles out before going to sleep. Later Tori did an ask me anything, and her followers had several questions.

In the first question, a fan asked Tori if Lilah is a little person too, and Tori simply replied, “yes,” with no other details.

Zach and Tori also share a son, Jackson, who is two years old and has achondroplasia dwarfism, which is a condition that affects bone growth but allows for an average lifespan. The couple found out about their son’s dwarfism when Tori was 34 weeks pregnant with him, according to an InTouch Weekly report. So far, Tori hasn’t detailed when they learned the details about their daughter.

Another fan wanted to know how the new mother of two was adjusting to life with both kids, and she revealed that she loves being her babies’ mother and that they are both easy going.

“I freaking love it. I’m so thankful and blessed by kiddos. Somehow we’re two for two for easy babies,” she replied.

Somebody else asked if Tori ended up having a repeat c-section with her daughter, and Tori replied, teasing some details, which will air in the upcoming season of their TLC show, which premiers this spring.

“I did [have a c-section]. I can’t wait for y’all to hear about how Lilah made her way into the world on LPBW!” Tori wrote.

Later Tori gave more information about her c-section in reply to another fan’s question. She revealed that she decided to skip trying for a VBAC (vaginal birth after cesarean) because Lilah has dwarfism, and her delivery like would’ve ended up with a c-section either way. Unfortunately for the new mom, she had a more difficult time at the hospital after giving birth the second time. On a positive note, though, she wrote that overall her c-section recovery had been faster this time around. For now, Tori said that she’s working on getting back into shape while continuing to love her body postpartum.

Ultimately, when a follower wanted to know about Tori’s inspirations, she replied that her family is what inspires her most each day. She said that each day she wanted to be better for her children and husband, Zach.