‘Pump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Believes Stassi Schroeder’s Current Feud With Kristen Doute Is The ‘Final Straw’

Jax Taylor is a 'realist.'

Jax Taylor doesn’t believe there’s much hope left for a reconciliation between Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

During an episode of Access Hollywood earlier this week, Taylor’s wife, Brittany Cartwright, said she was hopeful that Doute would be able to attend Schroeder and Beau Clark’s upcoming wedding in Rome, Italy as a guest. But when it came to Taylor, he told the host that far too many things have occurred between the ladies to warrant a reunion.

“I’m a realist,” Taylor explained, according to a video shared on YouTube on January 21.

According to Taylor, Schroeder and Doute have endured a number of disputes with one another over the past several years, and he believes their current feud is the “final straw” for Schroeder.

“This has happened many, many times. And I think Katie and Stassi have gotten older and they’re starting to realize this is not worth it anymore because it’s a constant battle to be friends with Kristen,” Taylor explained, adding that the three ladies are all stubborn and hardheaded.

In addition to Schroeder and Doute’s falling out, Doute also suffered a falling out with Katie Maloney during filming on the currently airing episodes last year, and today, Doute remains nearly estranged from both women.

During the same interview, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor suggested it was the back and forth between Doute and her now-ex-boyfriend, Brian Carter, that initially caused a divide between her, Schroeder, and Maloney during Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

After being asked about Doute’s tension with the Vanderpump Rules cast, Taylor admitted that his longtime friend took a lot out of him and his co-stars during Season 8 as she continued to live with Carter, despite claiming the two of them had broken up at the Season 7 reunion.

“I think what Kristen kind of did with this whole Carter situation over the summer kind of took a lot out on everybody because it was such a long thing and she dragged us all through it,” Taylor explained.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Doute claimed to Schroeder during Season 8 that while she and Carter were no longer in a committed relationship with one another, they were continuing to live and sleep together. Then, during the following show, Doute’s co-stars were seen questioning her after hearing that Carter was acting as if her new home was somewhere he would be living. Still, amid Carter’s suspicious comments, Doute insisted that Carter wasn’t moving into her new home in The Valley.