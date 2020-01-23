Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Billy Breaks Victoria’s Heart Again

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the honeymoon reconciliation for Billy and Victoria is truly over. In fact, Billy dumps Victoria, leaving her broken-hearted — again.

After spending several months being Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) rock during her drama with J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), Billy (Jason Thompson) is back at a version of his typical behavior that leaves Victoria let down once again. The most recent iteration of their relationship didn’t include marriage, so it is easier for Billy to make a choice to leave since he feels smothered.

Billy actor Jason Thompson teased the bombshell choices his on-screen alter ego makes in the coming weeks to Soap Opera Digest.

“Billy has done damage to himself in the past and the people he loves,” Thompson admitted.

“At the same time, he’s looking for a certain kind of acceptance of who he really is and that there’s nothing wrong with him so that he can be more true to himself.”

For a while, Billy found solace in his unexpected friendship with Genoa City newcomer, Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). However, after Billy lied in front of her about their relationship and admitted that he’d hidden in from Victoria, Amanda suggested he tell his partner the truth. Apparently, Amanda also rethinks her closeness with Billy, and she ends up ending their association. This decision leaves Billy without a confidant who he feels truly accepts him for the person he is instead of the person they want him to be.

Ultimately, Billy decides to move out of his and Victoria’s house despite her protests. She had hoped that Billy would step up and continue acting the way he had since they got back together last year. He’d been so reliable for a while. However, Adam’s (Mark Grossman) return from the dead rocked Billy’s world, and it broke his personality apart. Even though Billy managed to reconcile the two people he’d become, he is not ready or willing to continue living life the way he had been living it before Adam’s return.

“He doesn’t feel like he can stay living in the same status quo of what their relationship has been. He feels smothered and wants to free himself of these restraints, be it Jabot or his relationship with Victoria. He wants to try to see what freedom feels like without the judgment of others. He wants to live in the moment, and anteater himself from the things he feels are holding him back. How that’s going to work for him, we’ll see,” said Thompson.

Perhaps a more carefree life is just what the doctor ordered for Billy. However, it is difficult to see how leaving his partner and his children again will end up giving Billy the answers he needs. At this time, though, Billy wants unconditional acceptance, and so far, he hasn’t received that from Victoria or his siblings. Without his connection with Amanda, Billy is ready to figure out what he wants to do for the rest of his life. Unfortunately (fortunately?) for Victoria, that doesn’t appear to have much to do with being her partner.