Ayesha Curry Looks Stunning In Orange As She Announces Her Latest Business Venture

Ayesha Curry’s most recent Instagram update has her fans feeling really excited. As those who follow the mother of three on social media know, Curry wears a number of hats in her life including that of a wife, mother, cook, restaurant owner, and fashionista. In the most recent post that was shared on her wildly popular page, Curry delighted fans by announcing the news of her most recent business venture — a lifestyle magazine.

In the first photo of the multi-photo update, Curry sat down at a white desk with a white brick wall at her back. The wife of NBA star Steph Curry appeared front and center, looking directly into the camera with a slight smile on her face. For the occasion, the bombshell wore her long, dark locks pulled back in a high ponytail while also donning a gorgeous application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and matte lipstick. She showed off her killer fashion sense in a vibrant orange dress that fit her like a glove.

In the second photo in the series, Curry shared a snippet from an interview that talked about her new lifestyle magazine, telling fans that it’s been a “dream come true” to be able to create an outlet that celebrates diversity and inclusivity. The last photo in the series was another screenshot from an interview that she did for the publication.

In the caption of the post, she gave fans some more details about the magazine and since the photos went live on her page, they’ve earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 28,000 likes in addition to nearly 400 comments just one hour after going live. Some of her followers commented on the photo to let Curry know that she looks stunning while countless others congratulated her on the magazine. Of course, a few more dropped a line to let the beauty know that they would be purchasing the first copy while others just used emoji to express their emotions.

“Girl doing the MOST and KILLING IT. Thanks for being a role model and inspiration for so many of us out there!!,” one fan commented, adding a series of clapping hands emoji.

“Dang it girl what don’t you do! I LOVE it. Congratulations beautiful! I’m sure it will be a success like everything else you do,” another wrote.

“Wow!! This is too fire. Can’t wait to read them, I will be the first in line to get a copy. Proud of you,” a third follower added.