Hannah Brown Reveals Whether She Would Be Open To Being ‘The Bachelorette’ Again

Hannah Brown’s run last spring as The Bachelorette didn’t bring her the happy ending she had hoped she would get. Since she remains single now, some fans have wondered if she would be open to returning to do the show again this spring. Now, she is sharing her thoughts about the idea.

ET Online talked with Hannah this week and asked her about handing out roses again. If Hannah were to be interested and offered the opportunity, it would make for a long run for her in front of ABC’s cameras.

Viewers first met Hannah during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, then, of course, she went on to headline her season of The Bachelorette. She went from that to Dancing with the Stars, and won, and popped up during Peter Weber’s The Bachelor season too. Would it be a bit too much to then come back as The Bachelorette again?

For now, it seems that Hannah is not exactly giving a solid no. However, she definitely isn’t saying yes either. For now, it sounds like she’s leaning toward moving on from looking for love on television.

“I want a person in my life. I definitely want that… Do I have to do that as being the Bachelorette? No,” Hannah detailed.

“Right now, I’m just trying to seize the opportunities that I have and feel very confident in the things that I say yes to, and also confident in the things that I know aren’t the best for me right now,” she continued.

Hannah’s wording does seem to imply that she doesn’t think being The Bachelorette again would be the right next step for her. She doesn’t seem to be fully closing the door though either, just in case.

Fans definitely seem divided on this possibility, but host Chris Harrison is seemingly open to the idea. He recently said he’s not against it and wouldn’t rule it out.

The former Bachelorette star shared with fans this week that she is currently single. She also noted that she’s not pregnant, an answer she seemed to give in response to some Bachelor-related speculation that has been making the rounds.

Granted, Hannah still has to play coy about whether or not she shows up again on Peter’s season. The Bachelor spoilers suggest that she’s done with that chapter of her life now, but the show isn’t quite ready yet to let either Hannah or Peter confirm that.

It is certainly possible that ABC would look to have Hannah be The Bachelorette again this spring, but it’s not necessarily likely. The chances are that the next lady to hand out roses will be someone from Peter’s season of The Bachelor, and it’s too soon to get too serious about any speculation on that front.

Filming for The Bachelorette will start in mid-March right after Peter’s finale airs and fans will certainly be curious to see who gets the gig.