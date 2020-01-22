Jax Taylor Says Kristen Doute ‘Dragged’ The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Through Her Drama With Brian Carter

Jax Taylor claims Kristen Doute's relationship took a toll on the entire cast.

Jax Taylor is shedding some light on what led up to Kristen Doute‘s falling out with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney.

During an appearance on Access Hollywood on January 21, Taylor admitted that when it came to the filming of Vanderpump Rules Season 8 last summer, Doute dragged him and his co-stars through a ton of drama with her former boyfriend, Brian Carter, who she was both living with and sleeping with during production, despite claims of a split.

“I think what Kristen kind of did with this whole Carter situation over the summer kind of took a lot out on everybody because it was such a long thing and she dragged us all through it,” Taylor explained in a clip uploaded to YouTube.

As fans saw earlier this season, Doute admitted to her co-stars that she and Carter were still doing plenty of things together after their supposed split and right away, many grew concerned that Carter was simply mooching off of her finances. However, after Lala Kent confronted Carter about the issue, he informed her that Doute hadn’t told him to vacate her home. A short time later, Taylor confronted Doute with questions about whether or not Carter would be moving into her new home in The Valley.

Although Doute insisted she would not be allowing Carter to live in her new place, not everyone was convinced that they were no longer an item and as the show continues to air, the “gray area” of their relationship will continue to be discussed.

According to Taylor, Doute’s back and forth with Carter took a lot out of him and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast and was quite frustrating for people to see, especially when they felt like she wasn’t being honest about where the two of them stood.

“It took a lot out of our whole summer and you’ll see why everybody gets frustrated,” he explained.

Taylor then said that when it came to the division between his co-stars, there were a lot of splits happening during Season 8 due to the fact that everyone was getting older and focusing their attention on different things, including their many businesses and other projects.

“Like everybody else, everyone is growing apart and doing their own thing. People are doing their own things. We are getting older. We’re not going to hang around all day everyday,” he explained.

