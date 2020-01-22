Meghan Markle’s Dad Asks Her For Cash Because She ‘Owes’ Him: ‘Time To Look After Daddy’

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle has been on the outs with his daughter for some time, but his most recent comments might be the nail in the coffin. After saying that Meghan has cheapened the monarchy, Thomas said in a U.K. documentary that it’s time for his daughter to pay up because he deserves to be “rewarded.”

As The Daily Beast reports, it appears that Thomas is looking for a payoff after making what seems to be a surprisingly naked threat aimed at his daughter in front of TV cameras.

“At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I’ve been through I should be rewarded for,” he said. “My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she’ll take care of me. I’m in my senior years now, it’s time to look after Daddy.”

His comments come as part of a documentary called “Thomas Markle: My Story,” which aired in the U.K. this week.

It isn’t exactly clear what Thomas believes he deserves to be “rewarded” for, but he and his daughter are slated to appear in court over a lawsuit. Meghan is arguing that the Mail on Sunday published a letter that she wrote to her father without her permission. Thomas will appear as a witness and has vowed to “defend” himself during the trial for turning the letter over to the media.

During the documentary, Thomas also slammed Meghan for what he sees as her bringing down the royal family, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“This is like one of the greatest long-living institutions ever,” he said. “They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, they’re making it shabby.”

He also accused his daughter of throwing away the dream of being royalty that many little girls have.

“They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown on it now. It is something that is ridiculous, they shouldn’t be doing this,” he added.

Reportedly, Meghan, and Prince Harry haven’t spoken to Thomas since their wedding day, which he skipped, claiming health problems. Just prior to the big day, Thomas was caught collaborating with the paparazzi to stage photos, something he says will “haunt” him forever.

Since then, Thomas has frequently turned to the media to speak to his daughter, and both he and his other daughter Samantha have warned Meghan that she will regret not speaking to her father when he dies.