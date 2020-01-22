‘This Is Us’ Fans React To Kevin’s Cliffhanger, Mystery Woman In His Bed

Fans of the NBC drama are trying to match the mystery woman's hair color.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the This Is Us episode “Hell of a Week: Part One.”

This Is Us left fans with a Kevin-related cliffhanger. The NBC drama ended with the Number One Pearson son (played by Justin Hartley) in bed with a mystery woman after a trip to his hometown of Pittsburgh. Only her hair was seen in the cliffhanger ending, as she lies with her back to Kevin while he takes a phone call from Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

Of his situation, Kevin tells Randall something is happening that is “totally stupid or maybe it’s so crazy that it’s sane.”

Now, fans are reacting as they wonder who Kevin’s lady is. Is she the mother of his future child?

Following the episode, This Is Us viewers took to social media to weigh in on the identity of the light brown-haired woman sleeping in Kevin’s bed. Some of the comments come as previews for the next episode show Kevin and his childhood sweetheart Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) reconnecting in Pittsburgh after he returns to town to attend her mother’s funeral.

Some fans felt it was too obvious that it’s Sophie, who was engaged when viewers last saw her, in Kevin’s bed. Others noted the mystery lady could be Kate’s friend Madison (played by Caitlin Thompson) or military veteran Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison), who does happen to live in Pittsburgh.

Something makes me think that that wasn’t Sophie in bed with Kevin… #conspiracytheories #ThisIsUs — Phey Kelly ???????? (@pheykelly) January 22, 2020

Ugh I hope it's not Cassidy in Kevin's bed…. #ThisIsUs — Sarah M (@sarahpmb) January 22, 2020

I hope & think that's Madison in Kevin's bed#ThisIsUs — Matt Ricks (@mattybum25) January 22, 2020

In an interview with TV Line, This Is Us co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker said viewers will find out who is in Kevin’s bed in the next episode, titled “Hell of a Week: Part Two.”

“The next episode in the trilogy is Kevin’s story, so all will be revealed there,” Aptaker promised. “We’re going to follow him to Pittsburgh and see why he decided to go to Sophie’s [mom’s] funeral, if he has any interaction with Sophie.”

Executive producer Elizabeth Berger added that the Kevin-centric episode will be “a really beautiful deep dive into Kevin’s past with Sophie.” She also hinted the nostalgic story will reveal parts of the high school sweethearts’ past “that maybe we haven’t gotten from them just yet.”

Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly that the woman could be any of the above — or none of them.

“Yeah, we kind of lucked out as storytellers that most of the women Kevin’s been involved with or women on our show in general happened to have a similar kind of dirty blond hair,” the This Is Us boss said. ” So that really leaves the door open to a lot of possibilities.”

Aptaker didn’t rule out the possibility that the mystery tryst could mark “the moment of conception” for Kevin’s future baby mama, but cautioned, “There’s certainly the possibility that there’s another woman down the line, too. Until we say, ‘Oh, there’s a pregnant lady who’s saying, “Kevin, this is your baby,”‘ I think everything’s up for grabs.”

This Is Us previously introduced Lizzie, a romantic interest for Kevin played by Sophia Bush. Her dark hair color does not match that of the mystery woman in Kev’s bed — plus she’s married — but producers haven’t ruled out a return for the One Tree Hill alum.

“We’re huge Sophia Bush fans,” Aptaker said, per TV Line. “And read into that as you will.”