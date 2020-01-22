Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Comical Secret For Keeping Her SAG Awards Gown Wrinkle Free

Jennifer Aniston stunned in a white gown from Christian Dior by John Galliano at the SAG Awards.

Jennifer Aniston turned heads at the the Screen Actor Guild Awards this past Sunday in a stunning white gown from Christian Dior by John Galliano. In every photo snapped of the star, the dress seemed to flow perfectly without a wrinkle in sight. In a comical Instagram post. Aniston revealed her secret for keeping her dress smooth and red carpet ready all night long. It included having to lay down horizontally the entire ride to the event, according to Vogue.

In the photo, Aniston is seated in an SUV her seat reclined far backwards. She balances in the seat carefully, a big grin on her face while she flashes a peace sign. In the post, Aniston included a second photo from after the award ceremony was over and she’d gotten back home. The dress was thrown haphazardly upon the side of her bath tub, her black high heels sprawled out next to them. The SAG award she’d won that night was position nearby.

“No wrinkles… harder than it looks! Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work,” the actress captioned the post which gained over 5 million likes in less than 24 hours.

One of Aniston’s best friends and former Friends co-star Courtney Cox commented upon the post writing, “So proud of you! And you’re gorgeous!”

Aniston’s entire ensemble appeared to be a hit, with many fans praising her for how beautiful she looked. The dress tightened at her hips and flowed to the floor. She finished off the look with chandelier-style Fred Leighton earrings and wore her hair down straight.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, one of the most talked about moments of the night was Aniston’s brief run-in with her ex-husband Brad Pitt backstage. They smiled and briefly held hands before going off on their separate ways. The media was of course abuzz with photos snapped from the encounter.

After being asked what she thought of all the hype about her and Pitt, Aniston simply laughed.

“It’s hysterical, but what else are they going to talk about?” she asked, before shifting the conversation back to her current project, The Morning Show.

Aniston went home with a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the drama series.