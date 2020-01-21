‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Breaks Silence On ‘Baby News’

Rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with baby number four have been swirling since last week. The mom-of-three has stayed tight-lipped on the rumors, neither confirming nor denying them, but on Tuesday she took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie of herself while writing about “baby news.”

The photo shows Kail standing in her bathroom while her image is captured in the mirror above the sink. The Teen Mom 2 star is wearing black pants along with a long-sleeved shirt that features the colors orange, cream, and gray. She is wearing her long dark hair down and with some curl and her makeup appears to be done. She is holding her phone in one hand to take the mirror selfie.

With the picture, she wrote, “So here’s the baby news!” While some fans would think this was Kailyn’s way of speaking out about the rumors, the fact that the hashtag “link in bio” was included in the caption showed that Kail was simply linking to an article. Of course, fans likely held out hope that whatever she was linking to would include a statement from her about the pregnancy rumors, but it turns out Kailyn is still keeping quiet on what is going on in her life.

Rather, the link lead readers to a story about the kids of Teen Mom OG, showing how much they have grown over the years. The article only showed photos of the Teen Mom OG cast including Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Cheyenne Floyd. Since Kailyn is a part of the Teen Mom 2 cast, neither her or her three sons were featured in the article.

Unfortunately, Kailyn turned off commenting on her latest Instagram photo so it is unclear what fans think about her latest post. However, since the pregnancy rumors started swirling, she has been limiting which posts fans can comment on. While fans were unable to leave comments on the photograph, they were able to like the photo and within the first thirty minutes of it being posted by Kail, it had been liked by over 15,000 fans.

While Kailyn has yet to speak out about the rumors she is pregnant, her ex Chris Lopez recently took to Instagram Live and claimed that the rumors were not true.

“Nobody is pregnant. I don’t know about these rumors you all are hearing about,” Chris reportedly said according to a report from The Sun.