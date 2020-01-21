‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Tyler Baltierra Says He And Wife Catelynn Lowell Are ‘A Team’

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have been together for years and fans of Teen Mom OG have loved to follow the couple. Although a new season of Teen Mom OG is set to air later this year, fans enjoy catching up with the fan favorite couple on social media. Recently, Tyler shared a tweet with his followers talking about how he and Catelynn are “a team.”

“I actually make dinner almost every night. But Cate usually does the dishes & puts kids to bed & I usually do the laundry (I say “usually” because sometimes it’s vice versa lol) but we just do whatever needs to be done to keep our home halfway functional,” Tyler wrote in his tweet including two emojis before adding, “We’re a TEAM!” along with a flexed arm emoji and a red heart emoji.

The tweet had over 6,000 likes from Tyler’s followers and plenty of supportive comments from fans. Many commended Tyler for helping out his wife and for the fact that the two work together as a team.

“I first watched you and cate when I had my first born Who is 10 now and my second is 2 I really enjoy seing updates from the two of you and I’m just happy to see how far you have both come together xx,” one fan wrote underneath Tyler’s tweet.

The tweet from Tyler came after Catelynn took to Instagram to share a video of Tyler cooking dinner. The video showed Tyler sauteeing up some brussel sprouts as well as cutting up some steak for dinner. In the caption section, Catelynn gushed over Tyler and revealed that not only does help out with chore, but he also cooks. Plenty of fans noticed the video with it having over 416,000 views.

The couple, who have been sharing their story on MTV for over a decade, have had their ups and downs over the years, all of which have played out on Teen Mom OG. These days, though, the couple seem to be in a good place and fans are happy to see their relationship working so well.

These days, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra don’t share too much to social media. In a rare comment post last October, Tyler gushed over his wife after she shared a photo of herself to Instagram. The recent dinner video shared by Catelynn is absolutely adorable and Tyler’s tweet in response shows just how much the two are in love.