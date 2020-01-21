NeNe Leakes Said She’s Leaving The Real Housewives Of Atlanta According To Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams is pals with Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, and the TV host says that the reality star texted her Tuesday morning to tell her that she’s done with the show that made her famous.

According to OK Magazine, Wendy appeared emotional on Tuesday’s show when she revealed that the housewife was done.

“My office is behind the set, so I went to the bathroom, and I looked at my phone between commercials and NeNe texts I am quitting. 9:08 am this morning,” Wendy said.

Jerry O’Connell was sitting down to chat with the host when she revealed the surprising news, hinting that there was something major going on in NeNe’s life that was driving the decision.

“I have to say something, but I’m not going to say a whole lot,” she added. “I know something about NeNe that you will all cry, be sad, feel bad for her, she is carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders.”

While she didn’t expand on what was going on with the Housewives star, she did reassure that audience that it didn’t involve NeNe’s husband Greg, who has battled with cancer in the past, nor does it involve her children. She added that though you see NeNe arguing with the other women on the show, the reality is that she is struggling with something much more difficult behind the scenes that made Wendy cry when she heard it.

Apparently, whatever it is that’s trouble the star is major, because Wendy says “NeNe don’t quit.”

NeNe’s team responded to the claim, saying that it isn’t what it seems. NeNe isn’t ready to step away from the role just yet.

“It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for Nene, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence,” her rep said.

They added that nothing has been determined for next season just yet, so things are still up in the air for NeNe and her co-stars.

Wendy makes an appearance on this season of the show, doling out advice to NeNe after she called the host for some help dealing with the other women on the show.

Wendy told audiences that she advised NeNe to show her co-stars love and to stop fighting after the reality star was filmed getting physical with Kenya Moore on a trailer for the show. Kenya has said that she hopes NeNe leaves the show, as The Inquisitr previously reported.