Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Convinces Steffy To Keep Their Secret

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 22 tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will try to get into his sister’s mind again. The designer will make a deal with his sister that may just end up costing her, per She Knows Soaps.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) feels guilty about kissing the father of her child. Steffy planted a firm one on Liam on the instruction of her brother. Thomas had warned her that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) was on the way and that she just needed to do something that would push the blonde over the edge. Thomas’ plan worked and Hope walked in on them. Hope then broke up with Liam.

However, Steffy feels very guilty for her role in their breakup. She knows that she shouldn’t have followed Thomas’ orders and wants to tell Liam what really happened. Of course, Liam is blissfully unaware that Steffy and Thomas wanted to destroy his and Hope’s relationship.

Steffy cannot live with what she has done. She sees Liam mourning Hope and knows that she is responsible for the pain that he is going through. She wants to tell Liam the truth even if it means that he will move on without her. Steffy cannot live with herself after what she has done and wants to make a confession, per The Inquisitr.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Thomas will hear of his sister’s plan to confess and his blood will run cold. The designer’s plan is working out perfectly and he doesn’t need his sister to grow a conscience at this point in time. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he won’t hear of her coming clean.

Thomas is finally seeing a turn-around in Hope’s attitude toward him. Hope turns to Thomas for comfort this week, something she would have never done in the past. He knows that he’s on the path to winning Hope’s heart in the long-term and he doesn’t want to jeopardize that.

So, Thomas will try to convince Steffy to keep their secret. In turn, he will make the Forrester Creations co-CEO a stunning promise. It seems as if Steffy will also benefit from keeping quiet as he will tell her that she will eventually get her heart’s desire.

And judging from the way Steffy recently smooched her ex, it seems as if she wants Liam back in her life. In fact, next week Steffy and Liam will lock lips again.