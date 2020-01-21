Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Husband Arrested

Teen Mom 2 fans may recall that prior to her current marriage, Jenelle Evans was briefly married to a man named Courtland Rogers. Now, Us Weekly is reporting that Jenelle’s first husband was recently arrested.

The outlet reports that the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest which took place on Saturday, January 18 in North Carolina. The report states that Courtland was booked on “one count of felony larceny” as well as a “felony possession of a schedule I drug.” Along with the felonies, Courtland also faces two misdemeanors including “possession of a schedule II drug” as well as “possession of drug paraphernalia.” According to the report, Courtland remains behind bars as of Tuesday morning where he is held on a $15,000 bond.

This is not the first time that Courtland Rogers has been arrested, though. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Courtland was arrested last July on a felony probation violation.

Although this was Jenelle’s first marriage, not everyone is aware that it happened. That is because the marriage took place while Teen Mom 2 was off the air. The marriage was short-lived. Jenelle announced her engagement to Courtland back in November 2012. At the time, the couple had been together for less than three months when the engagement happened. The two didn’t opt for a long engagement, though, as they married in December 2012, just two weeks after announcing their shocking engagement.

However, the couple separated in April 2013, after only a few short months of marriage. Unfortunately, Jenelle had to be separated from Courtland for a year before a divorce could be granted. Their divorce was finalized in June 2014, shortly before Jenelle welcomed her second child, son Kaiser with then boyfriend Nathan Griffith.

Although her marriage to Courtland Rogers was her first, it wasn’t Jenelle’s only marriage. After her split from Nathan Griffith, she moved on with David Eason and the two married in September 2017. David appeared briefly on Teen Mom 2 alongside Jenelle, though Courtland Rogers hadn’t appeared on the show during his short marriage to Jenelle.

Me: Staring at twitter for the first time this year like….. welp see ya later pic.twitter.com/N9pUi6ZPdE — Courtland Rogers (@est4life910) January 7, 2020

In October 2019, Jenelle announced that she had left David Eason and would be seeking a divorce after two years of marriage. She moved from her home in North Carolina to Nashville, Tennessee. Upon moving, she sought a restraining order against her estranged husband, though the order was reportedly voluntarily dropped earlier this month. Following the protective order being dropped, Jenelle was spotted out and about with David and their 2-year-old daughter in Nashville. However, reports suggest that she is not getting back together with him, but rather trying to co-parent with him for their daughter.