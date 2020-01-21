John Stamos Shares Sweet Throwback Photo In Honor Of ‘Full House’ Star’s Birthday

John Stamos shared a sweet throwback photo to Instagram in honor of his former Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin‘s birthday where he asked fans for a special favor in the caption of the image. He also admitted to posting his sentiments towards his former-co star one day late.

John posted a photo from one of the earlier seasons of the show, which was a staple of ABC’s TGIF (Thank God It’s Funny) lineup of shows in the 1990s which also included the popular family entertainment series’ Family Matters, Perfect Strangers and Just the Ten of Us.

In the image, John is seen alongside Jodie, who played his niece Stephanie Tanner, the daughter of brother-in-law Danny Tanner. He is wearing a dark-colored suit jacket and a light tailored shirt in the photo, where he is seen covering Jodie’s mouth with his hand. It is likely that in the scene, the character of Jesse was attempting to stop Stephanie, known as a blabbermouth on the series, from telling one of his secrets.

John’s famous coif is blown-dry to perfection, high atop his head and away from his face.

Jodie is seen wearing a pink sweatshirt in the throwback image, with her long blonde hair tied away from her face.

In the comments section of the pic, the actress thanked John for the birthday wishes commenting that she loved him too, calling him “Uncle J” as a term of endearment.

In the caption, John asked fans to come up with their own comments as to what was happening in the photo, with hilarious results.

“She’s saying ‘how rude’ because you’re a day late,” joked one fan of the series and its stars of the catchphrase used by the character of Stephanie Tanner throughout the series.

“When you’re about to rat out your handsome uncle,” said a second fan of what could potentially be happening in the image, per John’s instructions.

“Mr. Bear wouldn’t forget such an important day!” said a third fan speaking as the character of Stephanie, who told her beloved stuffed animal her secrets throughout the earlier seasons of the series.

Full House continues to be beloved by fans, many of whom also wanted to share their own wishes for the happiest of birthdays towards Jodie. The show continues to run in syndication and is available to stream on Netflix.

Many of the series’ cast members which included original cast members Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Mary Kate, and Ashley Olsen, continue to maintain friendships, almost 33 years since the show first premiered on ABC.