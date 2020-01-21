Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Delights Fans With Stunning New Photo Of Three Children

The 'Jersey Shore' star's fans were in love with the overall cuteness of the pic.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi delighted fans with a stunning new photo shared to Instagram of the three children she shares with husband Jionni LaValle. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who will exit the show at the close of the upcoming season, regularly shares images of her kids to social media, but this photo, in particular, had fans in a tizzy.

In the image from left to right are Nicole’s children: Giovanna, Angelo, and Lorenzo. Giovanna is 5, Angelo is 7 months and Lorenzo is 7-years-old.

The three siblings are huddled together for the sweet pic, Giovanna sweetly kissing the cheek of her baby brother, who is happily looking up towards the camera. Lorenzo is protectively holding Angelo in the photo.

It appears the image is taken in the family’s home, where a grey and white fuzzy blanket is stretched out on the wood floor so the infant has a safe place to play. Both Giovanna and Lorenzo are in their regular clothes while baby Angelo is wearing an adorable onesie adorned with images of Santa Claus on it.

Fans can see just how close the siblings are and how protective Angelo’s older brother and sister are of their little brother. Adding to the overall cuteness factor of the image, which has been liked 138,000 times and counting thus far, are two new teeth for the infant, which he proudly displayed for the pic.

Nicole‘s Jersey Shore co-star Deena Nicole Cortese commented on the sweet photo, telling her longtime pal that the image was “perfect.”

Other fans also chimed in with their thoughts on the sibling love shared between the three children.

“You are such a good mama. Your kids are so lucky to have you as a mama!!! You can definitely tell your kids are your life and you love being a mom. God bless you and your family,” said one follower of the entertainment personality.

“You have made the most gorgeous children!!!! Love you Nicole!!!” remarked a second fan, followed by a smiley face emoji with hearts for eyes.

“They’re all so gorgeous Snooki, you did a good job mama,” noted a third fan and follower of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star.

Since revealing her intent to exit the reality show that made her a media personality, Snooki revealed she will continue to work with her pal Joey Camasta on the podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey as well as embarking on mini-tours where the two take their show on the road and perform it live for fans.

Snooki also runs her own brick and mortar store, The Snooki Shop in Madison, New Jersey, which also has an online presence for fans to purchase items.