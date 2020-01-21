‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Eric Follows Brooke’s Orders Much To Quinn’s Fury

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 22, reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) will be the bearer of bad news. In fact, he may even find that he has invited conflict into his own marriage when he follows his ex-wife’s orders over Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) wishes, per She Knows Soaps.

After hearing that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) had cozied up to her husband, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) had been furious. She rushed to the Forrester mansion to ask Eric Forrester (John McCook) to put Shauna out of his guesthouse. She also demanded that he leave Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) since she was sure that she was in cahoots with her best friend to destroy her marriage.

Eric made it clear that he would not divorce Quinn but he would consider Brooke’s other request. The Inquisitr reports that he will tell his wife that he has come to a decision about Shauna. Eric feels that he cannot allow Shauna to undermine Brooke’s marriage and that she needs to leave the guest house. He was shocked that Ridge had allowed their friendship to cross the line but he wanted his son to save his marriage and, therefore, Shauna needs to leave.

Of course, Quinn will be furious. She cannot believe that Eric will allow another woman to dictate what happens in her house. She will lash out at her husband but Eric will remain firm. He cannot allow Shauna to take advantage of a vulnerable man.

Quinn may even feel betrayed that Eric chose Brooke’s side over her own and this may cause a rift in her marriage. She may feel as if her feelings are not being considered when Eric tells her that he is throwing her best friend out.

The soap opera spoilers state that Eric’s decision will fuel Quinn’s fury toward Brooke. She will become even more determined to get rid of Brooke than ever before. While other people have tolerated Brooke’s meddling ways, Quinn won’t let Brooke get away with it. She vowed to destroy Brooke, and she will start scheming to take her out.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn wants to make Brooke pay for interfering in her marriage and in her household. What better way to achieve her goal than by partnering with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who has the same goal? It seems as if these two will join forces to bring an end to Brooke’s reign once and for all.