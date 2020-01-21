Beyonce Leaves A Touching Message To Fans For Supporting Her Ivy Park Line As Collection Sells Out

Beyonce recently shared her gratitude to her fans on Instagram for virtually selling out her Ivy Park X Adidas collaboration.

The “Drunk In Love” artist posted on her personal Instagram page on Monday, January 20. The first section of the post is a zoomed-in image of Beyonce’s teeth, one that features a gold front on her top right tooth. The piece is styled in the Adidas logo, in honor of the singer’s collaboration. The singer also wore a brown, shiny lipstick for the photo shoot.

In the second slide, Beyonce modeled several pieces from the collection. The mother-of-three looked absolutely stunning while showing off her body in the various outfits. One of her first outfits included a burgundy bodysuit that flaunts her killer legs and thighs. The bodysuit was paired with strappy sandals and a burgundy and orange dad cap. The entertainer also rocked more casual and athleisure pieces from the collection while dancing to “My Adidas” by Run-DMC.

Beyonce then decided to leave a touching caption to all of her supporters who purchased an item for the brand. The “Love on Top” singer commemorated those who ensured that they bought their Ivy Park items by any means necessary.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings that stood in those long lines in the snow and rain,” she began. “All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online. All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing. I am humbled, grateful and proud. Y’all look so good in your Ivy Park. I love you deep. B.”

Beyonce’s post for her fans isn’t typical of the private star, who has been known for only seldom engaging with her millions of followers. The sweet post comes days after the multitalented star launched the first round of Ivy Park outfits in stores and online. According to Madame Noire, the collection of hoodies, jackets, fanny packs, sports bras, cycling shorts, hats, and sneakers — which all follow an orange, maroon, and white color scheme — was sold out the same day it came out online, on Friday, January 17. Several of Beyonce’s fans took to the singer’s social media platform to inquire about when the clothing would be released again.

Prior to her massive launch, Beyonce gave out select items to several Hollywood celebs, including Reese Witherspoon, Yara Shahidi, Alicia Keys, Ciara, Janelle Monae, and Kelly Rowland.