‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Kyle Punches Theo And Walks Out On Lola

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, January 20 brings serious drama as Kyle punches Theo at Society and walks out. Plus, Mariah gets a surprise visit from Tessa, Rey helps keep Sharon positive, and Phyllis messes up Abby’s date with Chance.

At The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) mocked Chance (Donny Boaz) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) as they prepared to leave for their date. Then, the couple quickly returned because their reservation had been canceled, and Phyllis was there with a snarky comment. Abby and Chance got close, and they went up to Chance’s suite for a nightcap. However, Phyllis noticed them heading that way, and soon they return to the lobby because the fire alarm went off. Chance noted that whoever pulled it would have blue ink on their hands, and Phyllis showed Chance that her hands were clean. Then, Abby went to deal with the false alarm, and she and Chance called it a night. Later, Phyllis pulled out gloves covered in blue from her pocket.

Meanwhile, at Society, Summer (Hunter King) and Lola (Sasha Calle) argued about Jabot’s upcoming business dinner. Theo (Tyler Johnson), Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Jack (Peter Bergman) arrived, and Theo got Lola to smile as Kyle watched. In the kitchen, Lola told Summer there was a problem due to electricity. Summer panicked, but then Lola decided to bring her food truck, and that idea saved the day. In the dining room, Theo and Kyle argued about their management styles, while Jack greeted Jill (Jess Walton). Later, Jack introduced Jill to Theo, and she mentioned that she liked Theo’s grandfather. While Jill and Theo talked, Jack warned Kyle that he must accept Theo as part of the family. Later, Jill told Jack that Theo is dangerous — in a good way.

After everybody ate, Kyle watched Theo go to the kitchen to see Lola. Kyle followed and overheard Theo tell Lola that she’s an amazing woman. Enranged, Kyle punched Theo. Theo left the kitchen after yelling at Kyle, and then Theo told Summer that Kyle lost it for no reason. However, Summer noted that Theo is purposefully flirting with Kyle’s wife. In the kitchen, Lola didn’t appreciate Kyle’s actions, but Kyle thought that Lola was allowing Theo to manipulate her. Then, Lola blamed Kyle’s dislike of Theo on their different backgrounds. Lola let Kyle know that she doesn’t act this way over Summer, and Kyle accused Lola of doing nothing to discourage Theo. Then Kyle left.

At Sharon’s (Sharon Case), she and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) had popcorn and snuggled. Then when she felt blue, Rey left to get Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) to help cheer her up. Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) had a surprise visit from Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), who stopped in Genoa City for a couple of hours. They made the most of their time together, and Tessa could sense that something bothered Mariah. However, Mariah let her girlfriend know that it wasn’t her news to tell, and then Tessa had to leave.