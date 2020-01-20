Super Bowl LIV Tickets Are Already Being Sold On The Secondary Market For Upwards Of $5,200 Each

'[This is] the most in-demand Super Bowl ever,' says an industry spokesperson.

When Super Bowl LIV kicks off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in a couple of weeks, many of the seats will be occupied by people who paid upwards of $5,000 for their tickets, USA Today reports. And that’s for the cheap seats.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in what is already being touted as potentially one of the greatest Super Bowls ever. And your chance to get a ticket to the game at face value has long since come and gone, and if you want one, you’ll have to look on the so-called “secondary market” — websites like StubHub and SeatGeek.

And when you do, make sure your credit limit is high, because you’re going to be paying about five grand for cheap seats. Primo seats will set you back $16,000 or more.

Over on SeatGeek, the average price for Super Bowl LIV tickets is $6,002, with the cheapest tickets commanding the bargain-basement price of $5,200 each. The most-expensive tickets are demanding around $16,000 each.

It’s a similar story on StubHub, where the lowest ticket is going for a mere $4,651. And on Ticketmaster, the lowest is $5,184.

Do keep in mind, however, that ticket prices are, like any commodity, subject to supply and demand, and demand for Super Bowl tickets is traditionally highest the Monday following the conference championships — like today — when the teams who will be competing have been decided. In other words, the prices may come down a bit in the coming days.

Meanwhile, it seems like Kansas City Chiefs fans are eager to get their hands on those coveted tickets, if the billing addresses of the credit cards used to purchase Super Bowl LIV tickets are any indication. Kansas City-area addresses accounted for 12.3 percent of Super Bowl ticket sales on SeatGeek, while New York City, which has about 17 times the population of Kansas City, accounts for 12.2 percent of the sales.

In case you were wondering how to score Super Bowl LIV tickets (or indeed, tickets to any Super Bowl) without having to pay a markup on the secondary market, the answer is that you’ll still have to be lucky and pony up quite a bit of money. As HowStuffWorks explains, the National Football League (NFL) distributes Super Bowl tickets according to a complicated formula that would take too long to explain here. Suffice it to say that being a season ticket-holder, a player on one of the competing teams, or somehow connected to one of the game’s sponsors, will give you an edge over the general public. The face value of such tickets ranges from about $950 for cheap seats to upwards of $5,000 for more in-demand seats.