‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Fen Shocks His Parents

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of January 20 and beyond bring at least one new face to Genoa City. Plus, there’s a possibility that a familiar face will return soon.

Actress Kirby Bliss Blanton arrives as Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) new employee, Lindsay, on Wednesday, January 29, according to SheKnows Soaps. Lindsay will be somebody working at Society. For a while, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) worked as a server at the high-end restaurant, so perhaps Abby hires Lindsay to take her place since Tessa went on tour with Tanner (Chase Coleman). After all, somebody has to serve the patrons who fill the restaurant every day. Viewers may recognize Blanton from her roles in Zoey 101, Hannah Montana, and Hawaii Five-0.

Meanwhile, a new social media influencer that Theo (Tyler Johnson) took to Society last week ended up causing Lola (Sasha Calle) jealousy when she thought he was on a date. Leann (Christina Wildes) showed up with Theo, and for a bit, Lola mistook the situation for something other than work. It looks like Leann is not slated for a return, and she served her purpose to cause problems for Lola and Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Interestingly, Y&R put out a casting call for caucasian twins or triplets to play the role of a newborn baby on the show. The biggest question is, who will have a baby sometime soon? Perhaps, the child in question is the little girl from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) Christmas rescue. However, if it’s not, then the baby may be Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart).

Fenmore (Zach Tinker) will appear on screen again this week. He throws Micheal (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) off guard with whatever details and plans he shares with them. Fen has been around occasionally since the holidays. He returned home after going to rehab, and his parents were thrilled to share the time with him.

Finally, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) officially decided last week to stay in Genoa City instead of return to boarding school after she learned about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) breast cancer diagnosis. Viewers also wonder if Sharon’s son, Noah (Robert Adamson), will come home in connection with the storyline. Currently, he’s in Mumbai working for Newman Enterprises, and his last surprise visit home was Sharon and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) doomed wedding last year. There is no official word yet on Noah’s possible return to Genoa City.