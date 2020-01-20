Jennifer Aniston Responds To ‘Hysterical’ Brad Pitt Reunion Buzz At SAG Awards

Jennifer's speaking out about fans' pleas for her to get back together with Brad as they reunited at the SAG Awards.

Jennifer Aniston has thrown in her two cents when it comes to all the excitement from fans and the media surrounding her and Brad Pitt attending a number of the same awards shows this season – and all the talk of a potential romantic reunion that comes with it. The former Friends actress opened up about all the buzz that’s surrounded herself and her former husband in recent weeks while attending the Screen Actors Guild Awards (also known as the SAG Awards) on January 19.

The star showed off her signature sense of humor about all the recent talk when asked about her ex during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Jennifer kept her response short and sweet, as she told reporters Keltie Knight and Nischelle Turner that she finds all the fascination about herself and her ex-husband – who she officially divorced in 2005 – to be pretty hilarious.

“It’s hysterical, but what else are they going to talk about?” she said.

But while Jennifer admitted she sees the funny side when it comes to all the excitement of seeing herself and Brad at the same event 15 years after they officially called it quits after five years of marriage, the talented actress appeared to change the subject pretty fast to instead talk about her the second season of her new TV series.

Don't mind us, we're just in our Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston feels rn. pic.twitter.com/B0amYpcIAD — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 20, 2020

The star joked to Entertainment Tonight in the same pre-show interview that she felt as though she was pregnant with the second series of her new Apple TV series The Morning Show, in which she stars alongside Reese Witherspoon.

“How far along? How far along are we? Well, it is like a baby. It is like birth,” she teased as she looked down towards her stomach, which was most definitely flat and toned with no sign of a baby bump in her white satin dress by John Galliano dress for Christian Dior.

“We’re getting there. We’re done with [episodes] one and two, and it’s pretty good. It’s going to be… I’m underplaying it, as you can tell by the grin on my face,” she teased.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner

The star’s chatter about her ex and her new show went down shortly before she and Brad actually had a big reunion inside the event that sent the internet into a frenzy.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, photos of the former couple chatting inside the event quickly went viral online as the duo briefly held hands as they said hello to one another.

‼️ EXCLUSIVE ‼️ Brad Pitt stopped everything backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards. Wow guys—it really has been our day, our week, our month, and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D — E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

Footage also surfaced online of Brad watching Jennifer’s speech as she won her first SAG Award in more than a decade for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.

The camera also panned to her in the audience as Brad won the SAG Award for Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.