Prince Harry’s Former Nanny Reportedly One Of Baby Archie’s Godparents

New details have emerged regarding the royal christening, which took place in July 2019.

New details have emerged regarding the christening of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. The names of two of the infant’s reported godparents were revealed by The Times and they are prominent figures in the life of Prince Harry.

The Times reported that Tiggy Pettifer (formerly Legge-Bourke), the childhood nanny of both Prince Harry and his brother Prince William was one of the people who accepted the honor bestowed on her by the couple.

Tiggy was the nanny of the prince’s during the period of time when his parents Princess Diana and Prince Charles were separating, and she remained with the family through 1999 until her marriage to Charles Pettifer.

Hello! Magazine reported that Harry introduced Tiggy to Meghan shortly after the couple became engaged in November 2017.

The magazine quoted a source close to the prince who claimed, “Harry couldn’t wait to introduce Meghan to Tiggy. Although the two women are very different, they got on famously. She’s a very significant person in Harry’s life, almost like a mother-figure, as she looked after Harry when Princess Diana died.”

The other name revealed in The Times piece was Mark Dyer, a former equerry to the Prince of Wales who became a mentor and close friend to Charles’s sons. An equerry is an officer of the British royal household who attends to or assists members of the royal family.

Mark’s son Jasper Dyer is one of Harry’s godsons and was chosen to be a page boy at his and Meghan’s May 2018 wedding reported Hello!.

Thus far, the only other known godparent to Archie was Prince Harry’s friend Charlie van Straubenzee. Charlie is one of Prince Harry’s oldest friends and the two men have been close pals for decades. The two met when both attended The Ludgrove School in Wokingham, located in Berkshire, South East England.

The infant was baptized when he was two months old, back in July 2019. At the time, details of Archie’s christening were kept secret. The only photos shared were those on Meghan and Harry’s Sussex Royal Instagram account, which featured photos of members of the royal family and the family of Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

This new revelation regarding the baptism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s only son comes on the heels of a blockbuster several weeks for the royal family. Upon returning to royal life after taking six weeks to spend the holiday season in North America, Meghan and Harry announced that they would step down from their positions as senior royals.

After a summit where Queen Elizabeth, Harry’s father Prince Charles, his brother Prince William and Harry met to discuss the couple’s future within the royal family, the Queen gave her blessing towards the couple as they wished to be financially independent of the House of Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth noted in an official statement on January 18, 2020, of the couple’s decision to move towards life out of the royal realm, “It is my family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”