Lily Allen Looks Incredibly Elegant With David Harbour In Low-Cut Red & Pink Gown At SAG Awards

Lily Allen attended the SAG Awards with boyfriend David Harbour and looked incredibly elegant. The Stranger Things actor may not have taken home a trophy but is still winning regardless with Allen by his side.

The “Hard Out Here” songstress stunned in a low-cut red and pink gown that fell to the floor, had different layers to it and covered her feet. She sported her short straightened dark hair down and accessorized herself with small dangling earrings. Allen left her decolletage bare with no jewelry but wore a silver bracelet that gave the look its finishing touch. The “Littlest Things” hitmaker opted for a fairly natural makeup aesthetic and owned a red glossy lip, eyeshadow, and nail polish.

Harbour looked smart in a black-and-white tux suit and posed beside Allen on the red carpet.

In her latest Instagram post, the British singer shared two images from the event.

In the first, the pair of them seemed to be in the moment as they both smiled and flashed their teeth. Allen’s eyes were closed while facing the camera and Harbour looked over to his left. The couple appeared to be having fun at the event while posing for the cameras.

In the second, they both looked at the camera and gave a subtle smile.

For her caption, Allen credited the designer of the dress, Azzi & Osta, and the shoes, Neil J. Rodgers. She also mentioned that she was Harbours plus one at the ceremony.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 50,000 likes, proving to be popular with her 1.2 million followers.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING LILY!!!!!” one user wrote, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Ooooh you guys are so bloody cute,” another shared.

“Aww. You look happy and pretty!” a third fan remarked.

“Wow! That dress is amazing,” a fourth follower commented.

Ahead of the event, Harbour shared a number of Instagram stories of himself and Allen getting ready.

“Who’s the stunning one in red?” he captioned one of them.

“That’s right, it’s the brilliant, beautiful, brash, bold, brave and just f***in’ hot @lilyallen,” he continued in another.

On the night, Stranger Things was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.

He also earned himself a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Jim Hopper, per LA Times.

Allen and Harbour made their relationship public last October after a lot of speculation. They were spotted together on the streets of New York after she wrote “mine” on a photo of his arms on her Instagram story.