‘One Piece’ Chapter 968 Spoilers, Recap: Roger Pirates Disband, Oden Returns To Wano

The latest chapter of One Piece, which is titled “Oden’s Return,” marked the end of the Roger Pirates’ journey. After getting all the information they need, Gol D. Roger, Lord Kozuki Oden, and the Roger Pirates did the unthinkable, traveling all around the world and finding the world’s greatest treasure, One Piece. After accomplishing their main goal, the Roger Pirates decided to part ways.

In One Piece Chapter 968, Roger, who was already in the final stage of his illness, left the Roger Pirates first. Roger bid farewell to his crew, who were all seen crying while aboard Oro Jackson. Before he handed himself to the World Government, Roger told his crew that he’s planning to meet with Whitebeard Pirates captain Edward Newgate first.

Roger asked Lord Oden if he wanted him to convince Emperor Whitebeard to give one of his retainers, Izo, back. Lord Oden said no and just told Roger his message to Izo and Whitebeard. Before he left, Roger commanded his subordinates to help Lord Oden return to the Land of Wano safely.

One Piece Chapter 968 featured the end of Lord Oden’s adventure with the Roger Pirates. After helping them reach Raftel and finding the answers to his questions, Lord Oden decided to return to the Land of Wano to fulfill his dreams of opening its borders to the world. Upon his arrival, Lord Oden immediately headed to the location of his wife, Lady Kozuki Toki, and their children, Kozuki Momonosuke and Kozuki Hiyori.

Aside from his family, Lord Oden was also welcomed by the people of Kuri and his retainers – Kinemon, Kanjuro, Raizo, Kiku, Kawamatsu, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi. When he asked about the whereabouts of other retainers, Kinemon revealed that Ashura Doji was looking after the bandits while Denjiro was roaming around the Land of Wano. Lord Oden was surprised by how he was treated by his people.

When he left the country for his selfish goal, Lord Oden expected his people to become angry with him. However, Kinemon said that Lady Toki helped them rebuild his name. Kinemon gave Lord Oden the complete report of what was going on in the Land of Wano. After his father, Kozuki Sukiyaki died, Kurozumi Orochi became the new ruler of the Land of Wano.

In One Piece Chapter 968, Lord Oden learned that Shogun Orochi and his men tried to harm his family. Kinemon and the retainers managed to send the enemies away, but Lady Toki suffered a serious injury. After seeing Lady Toki’s wound in the leg, a furious Lord Oden went to Shogun Orochi’s mansion alone. Despite being outnumbered, Lord Oden easily defeated every man who tried to stop him until he reached the location of Shogun Orochi. Shogun Orochi begged for his life and warned Lord Oden that Emperor Kaido and his men would come if he attacks him. However, Lord Oden doesn’t seem to care and is determined to make Shogun Orochi pay for what he has done to Lady Toki and his family.