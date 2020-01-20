Kristen Doute Reveals Lisa Vanderpump’s Secret Talent

Kristen Doute might be the outcast on Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, but that hasn’t stopped her from dishing on all of her co-stars, including former boss Lisa Vanderpump. The James Mae creator recently sat down with People and answered all sorts of questions about her fellow Bravolebrities, and exposed a hidden talent of Lisa’s.

“I don’t know if people know what a wonderful singer she is,” Kristen noted of the SUR owner.

Kristen admitted that she used to hear Lisa sing all the time many years ago before Vanderpump Rules was even on television.

“Way back in the day before Vanderpump Rules when I worked at SUR, maybe 2007 or 2008, she and Pandora and Pandora’s husband, Jason, and Ken, they would have different friends come into the restaurant and play guitar,” Kristen said. “I’ve been over Lisa’s house when she and Pandora have played piano together and sang.”

The 36-year-old then joked that she would love to get drunk with Lisa and smash some karaoke.

As for where they stand today, Kristen admitted she thinks Lisa will always be a “little standoffish” towards her but feels like they are closer now than they ever have been, even more than when Kristen was still working at SUR. One of the first firings to ever take place on Vanderpump Rules was Kristen herself back in Season 2 when she was dubbed as “crazy Kristen” from her co-stars.

The He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It author believes they are better than they’ve ever been due to the tragic years Lisa went through in 2018 and 2019, losing her brother and mother so close together. According to the reality star, those tough times softened Lisa and made her a little kinder to her. Kristen also believes Lisa watched the tough time she had on her own last summer and decided to lay off.

Currently playing out on Vanderpump Rules, Kristen can be seen going through an extremely tough time as she is slowly losing her friendships in Lala Kent, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Stassi Schroeder. Last summer was also where Kristen struggled to separate herself from on-again-off-again boyfriend Brian Carter. Kristen’s difficulty with breaking things off completely from Carter is what led to the downfall of her friendships, and the clothing designer still isn’t in a good place with her former friends. She was recently left out of a girl’s trip to Salt Lake City for Katie’s birthday, which Kristen admitted made her “really sad.”

Vanderpump Rules airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.