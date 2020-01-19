Danica Patrick Embracing Her Role As Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend, Packers Most Famous Cheerleader

Danica Patrick made her name on the race track, but now the groundbreaking driver is embracing her new role in a different sport — NFL girlfriend.

She and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been an item since 2018, though their relationship goes back longer than that. As Danica said in an interview with For The Win, the two first met at the ESPY Awards in 2012 and stayed in contact in the years that followed.

It wasn’t until about six years later that the two sparked a romance, but Danica said things moved quickly from there.

“So one thing led to another, and we realized how similar we were, and yeah, that got the ball rolling,” she said in January 2018, when the couple was first going public.

Danica has gotten plenty of attention as Rodgers’ girlfriend, especially in the lead up to the NFC Championship game. News outlets have published stories about their relationship and Danica’s Instagram posts rooting on her quarterback boyfriend and the Packers have gotten some viral attention. As The Spun noted, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of Aaron and other members of the Packers in a pre-game huddle, adding the caption “Ready…”

As Danica explained, she didn’t always have such a good relationship with her fellow Packers fans, dating back to her childhood.

“The hardest thing is I grew up right on the state line of Wisconsin,” she said in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, via The Spun. “I was born in Wisconsin but we lived in Illinois, so my dad grew up with all Packers fans. What he says is I’m not against the Packers, I’m against the Packers fans. So I don’t know what that really means because now I’m a Packers fan.”

Danica seems to gotten over whatever hangups she may have had, and now is one of the team’s most famous fans. She frequently takes to Instagram to show herself rooting on Aaron at the Packers games. She even braves the cold of Lambeau Field in Green Bay earlier this season, donning her warmest Packers gear.

The relationship has gone both ways. Aaron has also supported his girlfriend, showing up to her events leading up to her retirement from racing in May 2018. But if Rodgers and the Packers are able to advance to the Super Bowl, Danica will likely be the one in the spotlight more in the coming weeks.