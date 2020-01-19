‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Nikki Has Something Huge Up Her Sleeve

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 20 through 24 brings chaos caused by Phyllis, a fight between Theo and Kyle, a massive surprise from Nikki, and something shocking from Fenmore. Plus, so much more as Genoa City gets into the swing of 2020.

Phyllis (Michelle Staff0rd) sounds an alarm — literally, according to SheKnows Soaps. In an effort to sabotage Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance’s (Donny Boaz) date night, Phyllis pulls the fire alarm, which puts out the burgeoning couple’s flames of passion. However, later in the week, Phyllis experiences a setback, and it could mean she’s not successful in her quest to pull Chance away from Abby.

Then, Adam (Mark Grossman) plots with Chance, and Phyllis still wants to know what happened between these two in Las Vegas. Their plot could have something to do with Adam’s recent decision to get Dark Horse up and running again.

Elsewhere, tensions rise between Summer (Hunter King) and Lola (Sasha Calle) during a dinner party for Jabot at Society. A power outage could leave the whole thing in shambles, but Lola comes up with a great save, and Summer agrees. As the week progresses, Theo (Tyler Johnson) needles Kyle (Michael Mealor), and things get physical between them. On their business trip to San Francisco, Kyle and Summer have unfinished business, and a kiss between the exes could spell doom for Kyle’s marriage.

In the meantime, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) makes a difficult decision when Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) stops in for a brief visit. Tessa realizes something is wrong with Mariah, but Mariah lets her girlfriend know that it isn’t her news to share. For now, Mariah keeps Sharon’s (Sharon Case) breast cancer diagnosis under wraps.

For the Newmans, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes an unexpected announcement, and it likely has to do with a big surprise she has planned for Victor’s (Eric Braeden) milestone. Speaking of Victor, he puts a plan into motion, and it could be something that protects Newman Enterprises from the potential threat that Adam could unleash with Dark Horse.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) make nice. Now that Devon (Bryton James) opened up to both women about his recent struggles, they’ve decided to try to co-exist together. Later, Amanda puts boundaries in place with Billy (Jason Thompson). She doesn’t love that Billy feels the need to lie about their friendship, and Amanda refuses to let him take advantage of her.

Meanwhile, Fen (Zach Tinker) surprises Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc). He came home for the holidays and has stuck around a bit longer since he completed rehab. They are sure what their son’s plans are, but when he lets them know, it takes Lauren and Michael off guard.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) takes a firm stance. He will be there for Sharon, but he will also do everything in his power to protect Sharon’s relationship with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).