Lauren Tannehill Pictures: Model Wife Of Titans Quarterback Ryan Tannehill Gives Glimpse Of Family Life

Ryan Tannehill has learned to share the spotlight with his famous wife.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback had an unexpected bounce-back year in 2019 as he led the Titans to a playoff berth and an unexpected run that has the team at the doorstep of the Super Bowl. While Tannehill is getting attention for his play on the field, his wife has already become a star in her own right.

As the Titans prepare for the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a number of celebrity news outlets have shared pictures of Lauren Tannehill and told the story of her romance with Ryan. The two have actually been sharing the spotlight together since Ryan’s entry into the league.

As the Sun-Sentinel reported back in 2014, the green-eyed beauty signed a modeling contract and gained a big social media following for the pictures she shares of her workouts and the glimpses of family life she offers. Lauren also has a unique profile online — in between modeling shots and revealing pictures, she shares her love of guns and her strong Christian faith.

It was that well-rounded appeal that led the Page 713 Model & Talent Agency in Houston to sign Tannehill.

“You might be fantastic to look at, but if you’re not beautiful on the inside, you’re not going to get very far, and she’s both, so she’s kind of a natural at it,” said Erik Bechtol, the agency’s director. “She’s very sweet, humble and just a joy to work with. She’s just an all-around-sweet Texas girl.”

Lauren now uses her social media largely to give fans a glimpse of the private life of their growing family. She shares plenty of pictures from family outings, including glimpses of life from the sidelines as an NFL wife. At the start of the NFL playoffs, she took to Instagram to share a photo collage of Ryan in action.

In the hours before the AFC Championship game, Lauren also shared a series of videos in her Instagram Stories showing off her trip to the cold stadium in Kansas City, where temperatures will be in the teens for the game. Wearing a hat with Ryan’s No. 17 in shiny letters, Lauren flashed a smile and the encouraging caption, “Letssss GOOOOO!!!”

It’s somewhat of a surprise that Lauren is back in the spotlight. Ryan started the year as the backup quarterback for the Titans, but took over after the team started 2-4 and led an unlikely comeback that now has them on the brink of the Super Bowl. That has been a boon for Lauren as well, helping her get plenty of attention — and likely a lot more to come if the Titans should make the Super Bowl.