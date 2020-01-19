Gabrielle Union Gives Dwyane Wade A Touching Birthday Tribute On Instagram, Calls Him Her ‘Very Best Friend’

Gabrielle Union made sure to celebrate her husband, Dwyane Wade, on his 38th birthday.

The Being Mary Jane actress shared a touching tribute to her husband on Friday, January 17. She first shared an Instagram video montage of the couple through various times in their relationship. As “Brotha” by Angie Stone plays during the video, Union shared photos of their early times together in addition to multiple highlights in the former NBA star’s career. She also shared photos of Wade with all of his children, including their daughter together, Kaavia.

In the caption of the slideshow, Union expressed how happy she was to know and be with her husband. She said that she was stunned by the way Wade is able to be a “friend” to his inner circle above all of his other titles. She also admired how he remains loyal to the people he considers to be his friend, even if it is to his own detriment.

“I am so proud of the FRIEND you are. It baffles some, that you don’t cash in on your friendships or exploit the trust we all have in you, but that’s not you. You’ve been the true definition of friend, even when you suffer,” she said of her husband.

Union also shared the role her husband plays in her life. She said that since the couple confirmed their relationship back in 2010, they have a bond that surpasses their romantic relationship with one another.

“You’ve become my very best friend and I’m so excited where you are going my friend. 38 never looked so good,” Union continued, followed by an array of black heart emoji.

Wade and Union first stepped out together on the red carpet when Wade was playing for the Miami Heat. The couple then married in 2015. During their marriage, Union became a stepmother to Wade’s three children from previous relationships. Then, in November 2018, the couple welcomed Kaavia via surrogate.

Throughout their relationship, both Union and Wade have shared their love and support for one another proudly on social media. Back in November 2019, Wade made headlines after tweeting that he is in full support of his wife after she was let go from America’s Got Talent. The actress was axed from the televised talent show after reportedly sounding off of the show’s “toxic” workplace environment. Shortly after Wade shared how proud he was of his wife for standing up for what she believes in, Union posted a photo on Instagram of her resting on her husband’s chest as he gently kisses her on her forehead.