Khloe Kardashian Shares How True Thompson Is Making Her ‘Soft’ In Adorable Instagram Update

Khloe Kardashian recently posted some adorable moments with her 1-year-old daughter True Thompson on her personal Instagram page.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared several photos of her and baby True enjoying each other’s company. In the Instagram snaps, True is wearing Minnie Mouse face paint on her forehead. She has the fictional character’s signature ears on both sides of her face, as well as a pink bow tie in the middle of her head. Kardashian’s millions of followers can also see that the toddler has a small black heart on her nose. As for Kardashian, she is rocking a black sweatshirt and a black beanie for her photo op with her daughter.

While the first few photos in the slideshow are selfies, Kardashian also shared more photos of her and True’s full looks. The Revenge Body star is photographed taking the photo with True on the third slide of the post. Her long, white acrylic nails are on full display, and she is seen wearing black leggings. Fans of the E! star can see True’s adorable dress, which is red and black and has a plaid print. The toddler is also wearing a jean jacket with a plaid patch on the jacket’s front pocket. Her hair is also styled in an adorable, sleek bun.

In the final few slides, the focus is solely on True. The celebrity tot seems to be more than comfortable in front of the camera, as she is seen posing on Kardashian’s counter and is staring directly at the camera with her facial art unscathed. The second slide shows True looking away at the camera as Kardashian zooms in on her face. She is also giving a small smile in the photo. In the final slide, True is seen looking away from the camera as a small filter is put on her forehead in the photo.

The post of Kardashian and True resonated with Kardashian’s followers. The photos received more than 2 million likes and more than 17,000 comments.

“Omg my heart can’t stand this much cuteness,” one follower remarked.

“This is tooooo cute,” another chimed in, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“She’s so beautiful and those cheeks I want to squish,” one fan commented.

“This is too sweet,” another shared, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Kardashian wrote in her caption that the impromptu photoshoot came about after True snuggled next to her mommy. The reality star also dished that she is “soft these days” since she and her now-ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, welcomed True into the world back in April 2018.