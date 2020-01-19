‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Madison Prewett Accused Of Creating Her Own Fan Account On Instagram

Madison Prewett appears to be one of Peter Weber’s front runners on this season of The Bachelor. Although she didn’t grab the first impression rose, Madison did nab the first one-on-one date where she attended Peter’s parent’s vow renewal ceremony. Very rarely does a contestant on the show meet the Bachelor or Bachelorette’s family so quickly, but Madison was happy to do so in what she described as a “perfect date.” Madison even caught the bouquet during the ceremony and gushed about the date on Instagram after the episode aired.

Many fans of the show commented under the post supporting Madison, noting the undeniable chemistry between the brunette and Peter. One suspicious comment, however, caught the eye of some fans and Bachelor spoiler account BachSleuthers, according to Buzzfeed News. The spoiler account grabbed a screenshot of a comment that Madison appeared to have left on her own photo which turned heads.

“Beautiful date Madi. You are so genuine and real,” the comment read.

When BachSleuthers shared the screenshot to their Instagram story, they suggested that Madison had forgotten to toggle back to her self-created fan account from her personal account, causing the confusing mixup in the comment section.

Madison then tried to cover up the mistake, by saying that her sister was logged into her account and left the comment.

Suspiciously, a friend of Madison then wrote under the photo that they left the comment because they were the one actually logged into her account.

“Oops! Thought I wrote that comment about being real & genuine from my account but was logged into Madi’s from when she got back from filming. Don’t hate me,” the mystery friend posted.

“Hahahaha you’re good, it happens love youuuu,” Madison wrote back.

The comment section under Madison’s post still filled with criticism from Instagram users, with commenters leaving the same note over and over again. Doubters kept joking that Madison is “so real and genuine” while some opted to throw in eye-rolling emoji to emphasize their point. Despite the haters, there were hundreds of comments from supposed fans supporting Madison and rooting for her this season.

“Such a big fan of Madi!! You seem so kind and genuine with a beautiful smile and beautiful eyes!!! I’m rooting for ya girlfriend…can’t wait to see what’s in store for you!” one fan wrote.

“Heart of gold. Beautiful inside and out. You are a gift to everyone who knows you,” another added.

The Bachelor airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.