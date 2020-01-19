‘Bachelorette’ Villain Chad Johnson Isn’t Impressed With Peter Weber As ‘The Bachelor’

Peter Weber seemed like an odd choice to some when he was announced as The Bachelor last year. The pilot was booted before the final two on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, and many felt there were better choices to play the Bachelor but it was the route ABC inevitably chose. Tyler Cameron and Mike Johnson were the front runners for fans to be the lucky guy, but when Peter won out, most of Bachelor Nation hopped on board and have been watching this season just like any other.

Someone who has not been impressed with Peter as the Bachelor is Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Chad Johnson. Chad was known for being the villain on each season he appeared on but has gone down in history as one of the most memorable men to ever appear on any of the ABC series. Chad recently caught up with Us Weekly and discussed Hannah’s cameo this season, and he also dished on Peter being selected to be one of the luckiest men in America.

Chad’s first comment about Peter came when he suggested the pilot should have “taken a stand” when Hannah came back on the show.

“[Hannah’s return] was just so weird,” Chad said. “You can take a stand. I mean, I get it that you’re contractually obligated to be there, but how much can you possibly talk about?”

Chad was suggesting that Peter shouldn’t have let Hannah come back onto the show and take up time, saying he had the power to shut that down before it even began. The bad boy then compared Peter to all the Bachelor’s who have come before him.

“There’s nothing really bad to say about him because he’s just kind of there,” Chad added. “He doesn’t really seem like he should be the Bachelor. I always thought the Bachelor was supposed to be this ultimate guy with a great career, and he’s good-looking and in shape. But nowadays the Bachelor is more like, ‘Here’s this PC guy that doesn’t really say any bad sh*t.’ He smiles and he’s not ugly.'”

Chad’s not alone in his thoughts on Peter as plenty of fans of the show have taken to Twitter to express their feelings on the 28-year-old.

As a side note, idk why we are being SO dramatic about champagne but here we are ???? we all knew Peter would be a "boring" bachelor so they have to make drama out if teacups and champagne ???????? #TheBachelor — ???? (@CoffeeTeachWine) January 14, 2020

god Peter is so boring #TheBachelor — ???????????????? (@dumpling_g) January 14, 2020

They are really pushing Peter having Cuban roots HARD as to try and show that they didn’t just pick another boring white guy and they’re “diverse” #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Nw6VhISHGw — Paige (@_paigegiffon_) January 7, 2020

Whether he’s boring or not, Peter’s season definitely already has had its fair share of drama with Hannah’s return and Champagne Gate. There is also a very dramatic season finale set to come where some serious information is given to Peter just before he makes his pick at the final rose ceremony.

The Bachelor airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.