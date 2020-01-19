NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Help Heat Create Miami’s ‘Big 3’ Of Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan & LaMarcus Aldridge

As they continue to struggle to consistently win games in the 2019-20 NBA season, rumors have started to circulate around DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, and their future with the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs are still capable of returning to the playoff race and extending their postseason streak but with their current performance, it remains a big question whether they have what it takes to win the 2020 NBA championship title. As of now, one of the NBA teams that’s rumored to be closely monitoring the availability of DeRozan and Aldridge on the trade market is the Miami Heat.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Spurs are yet to make a decision regarding what they are planning to do before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. However, if they finally decide to take a different route and make DeRozan and Aldridge available on the trade market, the Spurs reportedly view the Heat as a “potential trade partner.”

“A source in contact with the Spurs said San Antonio hasn’t decided what to do regarding LaMarcus Aldridge and Demar DeRozan but that it views the Heat as a potential trade partner if it decides to make a move with either one. Though there’s no indication of any aggressive Heat pursuit of either at this time, one source said Heat/Spurs contact was expected, if it hasn’t happened already. Pat Riley previously pursued both players when they were free agents and both have deals with only one more full season.”

It’s not a surprise why the Spurs consider the Heat as a potential trade partner in the deal involving two of their All-Stars. The Heat currently have a plethora of interesting trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal. Acquiring a combination of young players and future draft picks in exchange for DeRozan and Aldridge will be very beneficial for the Spurs, especially if they decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild.

Meanwhile, trading for DeRozan and Aldridge makes a lot of sense for the Heat. As Jackson revealed, Heat President Pat Riley has long been interested in bringing DeRozan and Aldridge to South Beach from the time they became unrestricted free agents. The Butler-led Heat may currently own the second-best record in the Eastern Conference right now, but most people still don’t see them as a legitimate title contender in the league.

Pairing Butler with two All-Star caliber veterans who are also hungry to win an NBA championship title would give the Heat a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy to South Beach this season.