Lori Loughlin And Other Parents Involved In College Admissions Scandal Expected To Go To Trial In Groups

There are 15 parents that are still fighting charges for their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. Among them are former Full House star Lori Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli. These 15 individuals will likely be separated into three different groups as they prepare to face trail. These trials are expected to have concluded by the end of the year, according to NBC News.

Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley for the District of Massachusetts expects that this case will be handled similar to that of a recent case involving a large group of gang members. Because there were so many people, the group was divided up into small groups before heading to trail. The trials then came to pass one after another. As for how exactly the groups will be chosen and who will be in each group, has not yet been revealed.

It would make since for Loughlin and Giannulli to be in the same group as they face an identical set of charges but this has not yet been confirmed.

“I assume he would include husbands and wives in the same trial. Three groupings could be a good option,” Judge Kelley said of how he thinks the groupings would be handled.

It will be District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton for the District of Massachusetts who will be calling the shots. A final status hearing for those charged in regards to this case has been set for June 15.

Loughlin and Giannulli are some of the biggest alleged offenders in this case, each of them facing fraud, bribery and money laundering conspiracy charges. They have pleaded not guilty to paying Rick Singer, the admitted mastermind of the scheme, $500,000 to ensure their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, a place at the University of Southern California. Singer also worked with a USC official to help create false athletic profiles for the girls so they would be admitted as crew recruits, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Singer has pleaded guilty and has been working with investigators.

Just this past week prosecutors released dozens of emails that showed how Singer worked with recently fired USC official Donna Heinel to create the fake profiles.

In one section of the profile, Heinel described Loughlin’s older daughter Isabella as “an earnest, outspoken, incredibly positive-minded coxswain” who “puts extra effort in to everything she does.” This is a strange remark as neither Isabella or Olivia were known to have participated in crew.