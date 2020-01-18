‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer Takes Advantage Of Kyle & Lola’s Fight

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Summer is lying in wait to take advantage of Kyle and Lola’s fighting over Theo.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) loses his patience with Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) friendship next week ahead of his business trip with Summer (Hunter King). When his anger boils over, Kyle punches out Theo, and Lola is not impressed with her husband’s poor behavior. What’s worse is that Kyle and Lola don’t actually put the incident to rest before Kyle leaves for San Francisco, and Summer is there to be a shoulder for Kyle to cry on.

Actor Michael Mealor talked about his on-screen alter ego with CBS Soaps In Depth recently, and he revealed that Summer certainly uses Kyle’s angst with Lola to take advantage of the situation. After all, just last year, Summer and Kyle were married after she donated part of her liver to save Lola’s life.

Although things are rough with Kyle and Lola, and they don’t entirely make up before Kyle went on the Jabot business trip with Summer, Kyle certainly doesn’t go away thinking that he and Lola are through.

“From Kyle’s perspective, he is very much in love with his wife, Lola! He fought for Lola, and he and Summer have a messy history — it’s not like that’s something he wants to be involved in again. As for as Kyle is concerned this is simply, ‘I love Lola, and Summer and I work great together.'”

Kyle sees Summer as his co-worker — mostly. Sure, they have a bond, but he’s at least told himself that it’s about work and work only. Yes, Summer gave Kyle a photograph of themselves as children for his birthday. However, he didn’t view that as anything other than something sweet from the past. Still, when Summer asks Kyle about things with Lola, he deflects, but Summer realizes things aren’t great since Kyle fails to share his excitement over the business deal with his wife. Things are still rocky in Kyle’s marriage.

“And Summer knows that,” Mealor admitted. “Summer knows they had this big fight, and they didn’t quite make up all the way. It’s that old saying — ‘Luck is where preparation meets opportunity.’ Summer has been preparing for this moment and now sees her opportunity.”

As Kyle is experiencing a weak moment, questioning if he and Lola really work together, Summer pushes forward and tells Kyle she just wants him to be happy. Then, they kiss, and things explode for this love triangle.