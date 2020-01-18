Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Kyle And Lola’s Marriage Is At Risk

Bombshell new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the honeymoon is over for Kyle and Lola, and their marriage is at risk.

Things get incredibly tense, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) have one of their biggest fights ever. They clash over Theo (Tyler Johnson). Kyle loses it when he finds Theo in Lola’s kitchen at Society, and Kyle punches Theo. Lola isn’t thrilled about her husband’s behavior, and they don’t entirely make up before Kyle leaves Genoa City for San Francisco on a business trip with Summer (Hunter King).

Kyle actor Michael Mealor discussed the shocking storyline with CBS Soaps In Depth recently, and he mentioned that “Kola” fans might need to worry about their favorite couple.

The couple had, “one of their biggest fights,” Mealor revealed. “They made up in a way, but it was still tense. The fight allowed them to view each other in a different light. Not in a bad way, but it definitely was, ‘Oh, this is how you see this.'”

Meanwhile, Kyle and Summer have grown closer through working together at Jabot over these past several months. Their successful business acquisition leads to a big celebration, but Kyle doesn’t call or text Lola about his success. Summer notices the situation, and she questions Kyle, but he avoids her inquiry and instead asks her about Theo. Summer confesses that she’s through with Kyle’s former friend who is now his cousin and enemy, and Kyle thinks there’s somebody far better out there for Summer.

“There is a tension and distance between Kyle and Lola. The honeymoon phase is over,” admitted Mealor. ‘There is a question. Are they really meant for each other? Kyle hears everything Summer is saying, and it makes sense to him.”

For Kyle, things with Summer are relatively easy lately, and despite their checkered past, he connects with her more than he’s connected with Lola recently. There’s still a big divide between Kyle and Lola because of their backgrounds. However, Kyle and Summer don’t have that difference, and they seem to want the same things and have similar goals.

Although Kyle still loves Lola, there are cracks in the relationship now, and Summer isn’t one to let an opportunity pass her by. She and Kyle end up kissing, and that could mean big problems for Kyle and Lola when he returns to Genoa City.

“I think Kola fans might want to worry,” exclaimed Mealor.