Ariana Madix Says ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars Copied Her And Tom Sandoval’s New House

Several members of the group have similar homes in The Valley.

Ariana Madix believes her Vanderpump Rules co-stars were copying her and Tom Sandoval when they followed in their footsteps and purchased homes in The Valley area of Los Angeles last year.

During an appearance on Heather McDonald’s podcast, The Juicy Scoop, on Tuesday, January 14, Madix spoke about the way in which her cast mates “all copied” her before opening up about the process of buying a new home and dishing on their chosen property.

“People must have really loved my house because they all copied,” Madix alleged, per YouTube.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may know, Madix and Sandoval were the first couple to purchase their first home and in the months that followed, a number of their co-stars, including Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute, followed suit by buying homes of their own in the same area.

Although Madix and Sandoval were thrilled when they found their current home in Valley Village, the hunt for the perfect property wasn’t easy and in the months that led up to the couple’s home purchase, they looked at about 30 other homes in different areas of Los Angeles.

According to Madix, her farmhouse-style home was built by a different builder than that of her co-stars and that was actually something that drew her to the property. As she explained, her and Sandoval’s home builder was “top-notch.”

While many viewers of the series have noticed that the cast’s new homes are quite a distance away from SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is based, Madix told host McDonald that it has actually been much easier to film the show since they moved because their homes are so much closer to one another now.

“[Kristen] is a little east of Schwartz and Katie. Production loves it. I think it makes life a little easier,” she said.

Also during 2019, Scheana Marie purchased a new home for herself. However, while the longtime reality star did buy a new home, her Palm Springs property is serving as a vacation home as she continues to spend the majority of her time at her rented apartment in Marina Del Ray.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix faced rumors online earlier this week that suggested her new home was actually purchased for her by Sandoval. At the time, Madix quickly fired back at the rumors, making sure that her fans and followers know that she and Sandoval split things evenly.

“He did not. We pay for everything equally,” Madix explained.