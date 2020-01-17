Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Wants Time With ‘Wiley’ As Willow Rallies Support

General Hospital spoilers for Monday’s episode tease that the battle over “Wiley” is going to intensify rapidly. Nelle got sprung from Pentonville and is staying with Brad, and she got into a heated confrontation with Willow. During the show set to air on January 20, the battle lines will be drawn.

Just when Brad thought that his life couldn’t get any more complicated, Nelle came pounding on his door. As much as he doesn’t really want her around, he also is just scared enough of Nelle and the chaos she could cause that he couldn’t say no to her staying there. It didn’t take long for Willow to show up to take care of Wiley and for the two women to tear into one another.

By the end of Friday’s show, Willow had filled Chase, Michael, and Sasha in on what had gone down. General Hospital spoilers share that during Monday’s episode, Carly will show up and get the lowdown as well. Naturally, Carly is going to be livid over the idea of Nelle taking care of Wiley.

Brad's new roommate is already on his last nerve. How will she feel about Wiley's new nanny? #ChloeLanier

At this point, Willow thinks she’s protecting her biological son from Nelle and Carly thinks she’s protecting her brother’s adopted son. They will certainly both be stunned when the truth finally emerges that “Wiley” is really Nelle and Michael’s biological son, not Willow’s, and that he’s Carly’s grandson.

General Hospital spoilers have revealed that the truth about Wiley being Jonah will emerge in the coming weeks. It’s not known how much longer it will take for this to happen, but it certainly appears that it’s coming relatively soon.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Willow will be quite frustrated during Monday’s show, and Nelle will be upset during Tuesday’s episode. It appears that Wiley is probably safe for now, as Nelle seems to want to get her hands on some Quartermaine and ELQ cash before trying to reclaim Jonah and take off.

For the time being, it looks as if this is going to be challenging for Nelle to accomplish. General Hospital spoilers suggest that she’ll be miserable and frustrated as she hits roadblocks in the days ahead. Many would guess that trying to pretend Wiley isn’t really her son Jonah may take a toll on Nelle.

Brad will surely become even more agitated than he already has been and it seems unlikely he’ll be able to manage the scrutiny he’ll be under as this chaos intensifies.

What will it take for this baby swap ordeal to finally implode? Will Brad slip or will Nelle overplay her hand? Could Michael, Carly, or Willow finally piece things together and figure out the truth?

General Hospital spoilers tease that the payoff to the long wait fans have endured with this storyline is coming soon and everybody will be anxious to see who comes out on top.