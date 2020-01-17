Mike Sorrentino Shows Off $1.8M Home And Words Of Wisdom In New Instagram Post

Mike Sorrentino, star of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation shared some words of wisdom and a peek at the new $1.8M home he shares with wife of one year Lauren in a new Instagram post.

The reality star and motivational speaker, who works to help those to overcome addiction, was seen seated in what appears to be a family room of his new, luxe Holmdel, New Jersey home.

Mike is wearing a grey sweatshirt with the sleeves cut off, showing off his massive biceps in the video, the result of regular gym workouts. He began training in earnest while he was incarcerated in a New York State prison for tax evasion from January through September of 2019.

In the clip, Mike explains that “an obstacle is a brilliant disguised opportunity. On the search for gold, don’t miss the silver lining.”

Behind him, fans can see the stunning backyard area of the home he shares with Lauren. Although it is wintertime in the state of New Jersey, the multitude of trees in the backyard will provide ample coverage and privacy for the couple as they enjoy the home’s stone patio, perfect for entertaining guests when the weather turns warmer.

Fans were thrilled to hear more of Mike’s words of wisdom, which he regularly shares with his fans on the social media site.

“Keeping track of all of these and implementing them into my daily life. Also shielding the salty ways of others,” said one follower of the reality star, who found fame and fortune as one of the original cast members of MTV’s Jersey Shore, which debuted in 2009.

” Love it!! Keep up with all ur AMAZING MOTIVATING Quotes…..You really are inspiring,” said a member of Team Stitch, fans that follow Mike on the social media site.

“I’m saving all these awesome inspiring quotes, what’d be awesome is if Vinny and you could do a quote off again. So proud of you Mike and Lauren is a beautiful woman, you’re lucky to have each other,” said a third fan and follower of Mike’s on Instagram.

In another video seen above, fans can see that the home has a stunning wrap around porch, which appears to circle most of the exterior of the first floor of the seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 9,800-square-foot home. The home’s dimensions were reported by The Asbury Park Press.

Lauren also showed fans a redo of the couple’s pantry in the image seen below.

The couple recently purchased the new home after years of living in the Long Branch section of New Jersey. Both natives of the state who met when they attended college together, Mike and Lauren moved into their new luxe home with their dog Mosley just before the holidays.