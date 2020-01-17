‘RHONJ’ Star Marty Caffrey Defends Danielle Staub Against Margaret Josephs’ Legal Threats

Marty Caffrey is standing up for his ex-wife.

Marty Caffrey has Danielle Staub‘s back as she continues to battle against Margaret Josephs following their recent fight on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

After fans watched as Margaret tossed a glass of water at Danielle, prompting Danielle to respond by dragging her from behind by the hair, Marty spoke to Radar Online and admitted he was amused by the recent claims regarding Margaret potentially taking legal action against Danielle for her behavior.

“I know she has threatened that before. It’s another example of Margaret using Danielle to get attention when she can’t get any by herself,” Marty told the outlet on January 16. “Margaret should be worried about her career with the franchise if she ever stops talking about Danielle Staub.”

Marty continued on, telling Margaret that she should be “very careful” before accusing the full-time cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey of having a constant need to “attack” Danielle, who was only included on the series in a part-time position for the past three seasons. As he explained, Danielle didn’t have a platform of her own so the rest of the cast was able to say and do whatever they want without getting checked.

According to Marty, Danielle, the “friend” of the series, was the main focus of the 10th season of the show and noted that the rest of the cast were “a bunch of cowards” before claiming they needed to use Danielle for a story because they didn’t have stories of their own.

“Without Danielle going forward Margaret is doomed and so is Teresa. They really all do owe their paychecks to Danielle,” Marty claimed.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall, Danielle and Marty got married in May 2018 as cameras rolled in The Bahamas but called it quits on their marriage just a short time later. Then, after a number of messy moments and allegations of abuse, the former couple got themselves to a better place in their relationship and have been close friends ever since. In fact, they’ve continued to live with one another.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Danielle offered an update on her relationship with Marty during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month, confirming that while they are still living together, she would soon be the owner of their shared home.

“We’re friends and he’s been very supportive of me,” Danielle revealed. “I’m proud to say he’s one of my dearest friends and I treasure that.”