Lisa Vanderpump Responds To Max Boyens’ And Brett Caprioni’s Racist Tweets

SUR matriarch and Bravo star Lisa Vanderpump has responded to the disgraceful past tweets of her employees Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. Earlier this week, a plethora of racially derogatory tweets were uncovered from the accounts of the two new Vanderpump Rules co-stars. In the tweets, Max consistently used the n-word and made insensitive comments about people of Asian descent. Past tweets of Brett’s also included the n-word. Both men have since apologized for what they wrote seven or eight years ago.

Lisa addressed the situation by releasing an official statement to Us Weekly after viewers begged for some kind of response from either her, Andy Cohen, or Bravo.

“I do not condone any of the heinous comments made in the past by Max and Brett and I am glad they understand the severity of their offenses and have shown utmost remorse and contrition,” Lisa told the publication. “I embrace a community of diversity and do not tolerate bigotry of any form within my workplace.”

Lisa then noted that both men were “ashamed” of the comments they made in the past, calling it “obnoxious teenage arrogance.” At the time of the tweets, Max would have been around 19, while Brett would have been in his 20s.

“While both have now matured as adults, they have shown remorse for their prior reckless defamatory statements. I do sincerely believe both have learned the power and impact words can have, and I have every hope this will be a lifelong lesson for them as we move into this new decade,” Lisa continued.

The Villa Blanca owner did not comment on whether the two men would remain employed at her restaurants, even though many fans have been calling for their prompt firing at both TomTom and SUR and from the reality show as a whole. Some viewers have pointed out on Twitter that James Kennedy was fired after he called Katie Maloney-Schwartz fat. These fans feel that Brett and Max’s firing would be warranted even more, given Lisa’s standards and past behavior with insensitive employees.

#PumpRules Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaait………!!!!! They fire James Kennedy for fat shaming Katie and then replace him with Max the racist and Brett the woman hater?? Those tweets are not ok. I don’t care how old the men or the tweets are. The end. I am so over @BravoTV @Andy pic.twitter.com/oaokfQRKmQ — Messy Cupcakes (@ImThatCupcake) January 16, 2020

The racially insensitive tweets will likely be brought up during the reunion taping for Season 8. Since Vanderpump Rules is currently only two episodes into the new season, it’ll be a few months before Andy will sit down with the cast to discuss the season’s events and what has happened off-screen.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.