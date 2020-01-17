Derek Hough Calls Out Former ‘DWTS’ Pro Mark Ballas In New Instagram Post

Derek Hough called out longtime pal and former Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas in a new Instagram post, sharing a dramatic photo and a quote that did not mention Mark by name but fans who read further into the comments realized the dance pro was speaking of his longtime pal.

The post shows Derek looking pensively out of the line of the camera lens, in a stunning black and white image. The handsome dancer and judge on World of Dance is wearing a black T-shirt, which almost melts into the dark background of the shot. On the right side of the photo is a quote that upon first glance looks like some sound advice but after reading the comments accompanying the pic, fans soon realized the remarks were a fun dig at Mark.

Mark quickly responded to the Instagram post, adding a single word “NO!” to the comments and an emoji of a man with eyes closed in defeat, his hand on one half of his face.

Derek said to his longtime pal, “Didn’t want to say anything. But it was you, you are the friend in this story of meaning well.”

Mark’s response? “I’m going to throw you down the well!”

Also responding was Derek’s girlfriend Hayley Erbert, who stated, “I love you but…”

Her answer prompted a comment from Derek’s brother-in-law Brooks Laich who noted that Derek should not put an end to these quotes, which he said were the greatest thing the internet has ever seen.

The dance professional has a history of sharing what his followers would describe as dad jokes on the social media site.

Derek and Mark, who met when they were just teenagers after Derek and sister Julianne Hough traveled to England to be taught the finer points of ballroom dancing by Mark’s mom Shirley Ballas. Derek lived with Mark, Shirley, and Corky Ballas, whom he called his “second parents” in his book Taking the Lead: Lessons From a Life in Motion.

The two would compete against one another in their teen years and Mark even danced as Julianne’s professional partner for a time before all three would be cast on Dancing with the Stars where they would once again compete against each other. Derek would go on to win six mirrorballs on the show. Julianne and Mark both nabbed two of the show’s trophies.

All three left the show to work on their own individual careers. Derek left after winning a mirrorball alongside Bindi Irwin in Season 21. Julianne left after Season 8. Mark remained with the show until Season 25.