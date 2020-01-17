‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Crazy Quinn Is Back With A Vengeance

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 20 reveals that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) cannot wait to take Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) down. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is also fighting for her relationship and will confront Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) about Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks).

Monday, January 20 – Quinn & Brooke Declare War

The Inquisitr reports that all hell will break loose when Quinn decides to fight back. She cannot believe that Brooke had the gall to come into her house and make some incredible demands. She will promise to take revenge on Brooke for interfering in her marriage.

Wyatt wants to break up with Sally. But the redhead will make things difficult when she bares her heart to him.

Tuesday, January 21 – Hope Turns To Thomas For Comfort

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will strike the jackpot when Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) turns to him for comfort. Hope is at a particularly low point in her life after catching Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) in Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) arms. A vulnerable Hope will turn to the man who has destroyed her life without her knowing it.

Sally will pitch up at Flo’s apartment to set her straight about Wyatt. Sally will confront her worst fears head-on as she tries to figure out her next move. Of course, Flo has nothing to hide and may admit to wanting to get back together with Wyatt.

Wednesday, January 22 – Eric Puts Shauna Out

Eric Forrester (John McCook) will deliver devastating news to Quinn about Shauna staying at the guest house. The soap opera spoilers state that his decision will fuel Quinn’s desire to devastate Brooke.

Steffy wants to tell Liam the truth about their kiss. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Thomas asked his sister for a favor and that she kissed Liam knowing that Hope would walk in on them. However, Thomas will prevent her from coming clean by making her a promise that he will make sure that she gets everything she deserves.

Thursday, January 23 – Quinn Won’t Back Down

Both Eric and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will try to talk Quinn out of her plans for vengeance. But Quinn will let the men know that she won’t back down from making Brooke pay.

A disheartened Sally will feel as if she has failed at work and in her relationship with Wyatt. She will decide that from now on she needs to put herself first.

Friday, January 24

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have not yet been released for this date.