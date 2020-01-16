‘Pump Rules’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Doesn’t Believe Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute Will Ever Make Amends

Lisa Vanderpump believes their feud is permanent.

Lisa Vanderpump doesn’t believe a future reconciliation is in the cards for Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

During an interview with Us Weekly on the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family on January 15, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said that when it comes to the drama between the former best friends, who star alongside her on Vanderpump Rules, she believes they’ve grown apart and will never have the same relationship they once did.

“Somehow this divide seems pretty permanent right now because I think that they’ve kind of grown apart,” she explained. “But they’re definitely very vocal about it.”

While filming the currently airing eighth season of Vanderpump Rules last year, Vanderpump sat down for a chat with Schroeder about her issues with Doute and during their conversation, Schroeder admitted to feeling as if Doute was lying to her about what was really going on in her relationship with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Carter.

Also on the show, a number of other cast members, including Katie Maloney and Jax Taylor, voiced their frustrations with the way in which Doute insisted that she and Carter were no longer dating, but continued to sleep with him and allow him to live at her apartment. Although Doute claimed Carter would not be living with her at her new home, which she will soon be seen moving into, not everyone was convinced and only time will tell whether or not he relocated with her to The Valley.

During her own interview with Us Weekly magazine earlier this week, via The Inquisitr, Doute said that when it came to her 2019 falling out with Schroeder, she felt as if Schroeder ousted her from their friend group because she was on a high horse following her engagement to Beau Clark. As Doute explained, she may not have fit in with their group because she was single and everyone else was either married or planning to get married soon.

The magazine’s report also shared a statement from Schroeder, which she gave to them in November while attending the BravoCon fan convention in New York City, which was also attended by Doute and Vanderpump.

“There are moments where I get sad and I’m like, ‘Maybe I should end this,’ but our situation is just so much more layered and deeper than that,” Schroeder explained at the time. “So you know what? Sometimes you just need to break from someone.”