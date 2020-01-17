Demi Lovato Is Scheduled To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl 2020

Demi Lovato is having an eventful week.

On Wednesday, the accomplished singer-songwriter announced via social media that she will perform at this year’s Grammy Awards. Then, on Thursday, the 27-year-old star posted on Instagram that she has been tapped to sing the U.S. National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2.

Demi announced the news about the annual athletic event in the caption of her most recent post that included her portrait. She looked thoughtful as she stared off into the distance while an abundant amount of greenery was featured in the background. The photo was framed in a light blue color, and included the pertinent information about Super Bowl LIV.

Demi, who claimed she has been taking it slow after returning to her career following an overdose in 2018, is “taking a big risk” with this fresh assignment, according to the Los Angeles Times.

After all, the gig is no small matter.

Indeed, many veteran crooners have taken on our National Anthem, otherwise known as “The Star-Spangled Banner” and written by Frances Scott Key. While some prevailed, enjoying success after performing the difficult song, others did not.

Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Pink, and Gladys Knight are all among the popular talents who have warbled the storied tune at Super Bowls over the years. That said, while these artists pulled off the tough assignment with finesse, Christina Aquilera did not, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Xtina jumbled the lyrics at the beginning of the song, instantly becoming America’s punching bag, then blamed [her mistake] on being ‘caught up in the moment.'”

Not only is the song difficult to sing, but the audience for the annual performance is beyond massive. Some 98.2 million Americans will be tuning in to watch the event unfold, while 32.3 million people will be tracking the event via social media, states the source.

Still, Demi’s fans were excited by the news about her impending Super Bowl performance. Among her 76.2 million Instagram followers, nearly 845,000 people pressed “like” on her most recent update.

In addition, more than 14,000 others offered comments to the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer on her newest work chore.

Some used emoji to say how they were feeling while others used their words.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will join Demi at Super Bowl LIV by performing at half time, as reported by The Inquisitr.