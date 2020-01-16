The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Sends Birthday Wishes To Katie Maloney On Instagram

Katie Maloney turned 33 on Thursday.

Katie Maloney celebrated her 33rd birthday on Thursday and on Instagram, several of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars and friends, including Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder, shared sweet posts in her honor.

As she rang in her special day in Park City, Utah with the likes of Kent, Schroeder, and Brittany Cartwright, Maloney was met with photos of herself and her friends, including a couple of posts shared by Kent and Schroeder that featured Maloney showing off her stunning figure in a beautiful white dress.

“Happy birthday, to this beautiful soul. I’m grateful for you. I love you. & you are stuck with me forever,” Kent wrote in the caption of her January 16 Instagram post, which featured her and Maloney posing in front of a line of waterfalls.

“Happy birthday best friend! Ride or freaking die. I love you,” Schroeder wrote on her Instagram page, along with an image of her standing in the background of a photo of Maloney while posing in a nun costume.

On Cartwright’s page, she shared a photo of herself, her husband, Jax Taylor, Maloney, and Maloney’s husband, Tom Schwartz, at an event and in the caption of the image, she told Maloney that she was thankful for their friendship.

As Vanderpump Rules fans have likely seen on Instagram, Maloney flew out of Los Angeles with Kent, Schroeder, and Cartwright earlier this week for a girls getaway in Utah, where they’ve continuously shared a steady stream of photos and videos of one another enjoying the snowy weather of the northwest.

After heading north, controversy began brewing online as Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix confirmed they were not informed about the trip. Then, a short time later, Kristen Doute revealed she was also left out of the loop in regard to the female Vanderpump Rules cast members’ vacation.

While Maloney’s husband, Tom Schwartz, has not yet shared a birthday post for Maloney with his online audience, he likely will soon. After all, Maloney honored him on his birthday last October by sharing a hilarious image with her fans and followers. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Maloney’s post included three side-by-side images of her husband sporting different looks over the years, one of which featured Schwartz sporting spiked hair that seemed to be highlighted.

“He’s gonna kill me lol,” Maloney wrote in her post’s caption.

“I’m permanently ashamed of my high school senior pics. A deep unbridled shame,” Schwartz replied.