Lori Harvey Gets Charged With Hit-And-Run Accident, Could Face A Year In Prison

Lori Harvey recently learned of her charges following a car accident that she was involved in back in October 2019.

People reports that the daughter of comedian and Family Feud host Steve Harvey was charged with two misdemeanors earlier this week. The outlet reports that the counts include one count of delaying obstructing a peace officer, with another count being for a hit and run resulting in property damage. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has confirmed the charges against Harvey.

While Harvey has only been charged of the crimes thus far, an arraignment for the case is set to take place on Tuesday, January 21, according to a spokesperson for a City Attorney. If she is to be found guilty of the crimes, Harvey could face up to a year in prison. Neither the model nor her legal team have spoken out about the charges.

Harvey was arrested back in October after allegedly hitting a parked vehicle. Upon hitting the vehicle, Harvey reportedly attempted to flee the scene. Harvey’s car was found on its side, right next to the vehicle that she hit. She was then detained by police just a short distance away from her vehicle. She was given a citation for allegedly attempting to flee the scene. At the time, there were no injuries on the people who were involved in the accident.

Lt. Elisabeth Albanese in Los Angeles released a statement regarding the accident and confirmed that Harvey was intending to leave the scene of the crime, per NBC News.

“Harvey left the scene of the collision without providing her information or contacting police as required by law, and caused a delay in the police investigation,” Albanese said in a statement at the time.

Harvey took a brief break from social media when news first broke of the car accident. The Instagram influencer later returned, though, and has seemed to be living her best life in light of her recent charges. The model is currently celebrating her 23rd birthday in Jamaica, where she is surrounded by her famous friends like Jordyn Woods, Ryan Destiny and Normani.

Harvey’s rumored new beau, Future, is also along for the trip. After weeks of dating rumors, the alleged couple all but confirmed that they were together on their respective Instagram pages. Harvey recently posted a photo of the two together at her birthday party, which was near the pool where she and her friends are on vacation. Future has also posted a photo of the two of them canoodling in the pool.