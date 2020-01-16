‘Southern Charm’ Season 7 Reportedly Delayed As Rumors Say Kathryn Dennis And Thomas Ravenel Are Back Together

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel reunited this past weekend.

The cast of Southern Charm has reportedly not begun production on the seventh season of their Bravo reality show, despite previous claims suggesting that cameras would begin filming this month.

According to a new report, production is experiencing yet another delay after Kathryn Dennis and her former boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, who was rumored to have been fired from the series years ago, reunited over the weekend at a James Bond-themed party in Charleston, South Carolina.

“Cameras are going to start rolling the first week in February and go through May,” an insider told Radar Online on January 16, noting that production on new seasons typically began in late fall and concluded around Christmas.

“The producers have been working hard to find new cast members to film with the returning stars,” the source continued.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider in November told Radar Online that the cast of the Bravo reality series, including Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Chelsea Meissner, and Naomie Olindo, had been waiting to film new episodes as their producers attempted to first nail down some new cast members for Season 7.

Although Bravo hasn’t said a thing about the reason behind the production delay, the source claimed producers have been struggling to replace the drama that has been missing ever since Thomas parted ways with the series. The insider even suggested that the show’s future could be in jeopardy.

As the report continued, it was noted that another source told Radar Online previously that the network had been hunting for new cast members but had not yet discovered any storylines worth covering on Season 7. That said, despite their struggles to find stories, executives allegedly awarded the returning cast members of Southern Charm with major raises ahead of production, which garnered each of them a whopping $480,000 for the 16-episode season.

Following Dennis and Thomas’ recent reunion, rumors began swirling that suggested the exes, who share daughter Kensington, 5, and son Saint Julien, 4, were rekindling their romance. However, according to Ravenel, who addressed the situation with his fans and followers on Twitter earlier this week, there is no truth to the reports. Instead, he and Dennis are simply doing their best to co-parent their kids and remain on good terms.

“No, we’re doing some things together because it makes the kids very happy to see us getting along. And in this matter, our interests are perfectly aligned,” he said on Twitter.